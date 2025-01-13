5 SUVs That Owners Are Most Likely To Keep for 15 Years

©Toyota

Did you know that according to USA Today, new car prices increased 29% from March 2020 to March 2024? This means a $25,000 vehicle in 2020 now retails for around $32,250. If you’re like most people, you don’t want to continuously pay inflated car prices every few years. Instead, you might want to purchase a reliable vehicle that lasts 15 years or more.

Below, we’ve rounded up SUVs owners will most likely keep for at least 15 years using a recent study by iSeeCars.

Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid ranked in the top spot for most-loved vehicles kept by original owners. In fact, 7% of Toyota Highlander Hybrids over 15 years old are kept by their original owners. This is 1.9 times greater than the average.

Toyota is known for its durability, safety and longevity, which is why it’s no surprise that Toyota models hold the top five spots for most-loved vehicles. The Camry Hybrid, Highlander, Tacoma and Prius are in spots two through five, respectively.

Honda CR-V

Behind Toyota is the Honda CR-V, with 6.3% of vehicles kept by their original owners for over 15 years. The Honda CR-V is known for its reliability, spacious interior and fuel efficiency. It is affordable and comes in many different trim levels and features. If you’re looking for a dependable everyday vehicle that retains its value, the Honda CR-V might be the SUV for you.

Ford Escape Hybrid

The Ford Escape Hybrid is another vehicle designed to last. The iSeeCars study found that original owners have kept 6.3% of Ford Escape Hybrid purchases for over 15 years. This Ford model offers extensive cargo space, maximum comfort and flexibility with plug-in options. Since hitting the market in 2004, the Ford Escape Hybrid has been a trusted and durable SUV option.

Toyota RAV4

It should come as no surprise that the Toyota RAV4 also ranks high on the list of vehicles with a high percentage of original ownership. Studies show that 6.2% of Toyota RAV4s are kept by the original owner for over 15 years. Although this Toyota model is smaller than the Highlander, it still excels in fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and longevity. The RAV4 also comes in a hybrid model, allowing you to leverage plug-in capabilities for ultimate fuel efficiency.

Lexus IS 350

If you’re looking for a luxury SUV that will last, the Lexus IS 350 might be your next purchase. With 5.8% of Lexus IS 350 owners keeping the vehicle for over 15 years, this SUV is built to last. The Lexus IS 350 offers luxury features, such as high-quality interior materials, advanced technology and a modern exterior design. The fuel economy and minimal maintenance also make this vehicle a go-to selection for car buyers looking for a long-lasting vehicle.

Are any of these SUVs on your list? With new car models hitting the market each year, choosing a brand and car model that will last is important. With a proven track record of longevity, you can’t go wrong with any of these options.

