This 572-Powered Camaro Is Selling Live and Online This Weekend-Register To Bid Now!

This Camaro is more than just good looks!

The classic car scene is set to be invigorated with the introduction of a stunningly restored 1970 Chevy Camaro, a vehicle that flawlessly combines vintage charm with modern performance. This particular model, with its VIN 124870n591501, is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail.

At the heart of this automotive masterpiece is a powerful 572 Big Block engine, ensuring that this Camaro is more than just a visual spectacle—it's a performance powerhouse. The inclusion of an automatic transmission provides a smooth and responsive driving experience, appealing to both classic car enthusiasts and modern gearheads.

One of the key upgrades in this 1970 Camaro is the installation of Wilwood Brakes. This high-performance braking system not only enhances the safety and handling of the vehicle but also ensures a confident and controlled drive, crucial for a car with such impressive power under the hood.

The interior of the Camaro is a blend of luxury and nostalgia. Bucket seats provide a comfortable and sporty seating arrangement, perfect for both leisurely drives and spirited cruising. The iconic Houndstooth interior adds a touch of timeless elegance, reminiscent of the car's original era, while offering a fresh and modern feel.

Additional conveniences such as air conditioning (A/C) ensure that this Camaro is suited for contemporary driving conditions, providing comfort and refinement alongside its raw muscle car spirit.

This 1970 Chevy Camaro is not just a car; it's a symbol of automotive evolution, bridging the gap between the past and the present. Its restoration respects the vehicle's original character while embracing the advancements in automotive technology. For the discerning collector or the passionate driver, this Camaro represents an opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, reimagined for the modern era.

You can see all of the cars and items on offer on Proxibid.

This vehicle is selling at OK Classics Auction on January 13th at the Firelake Arena. The location is 18145 Old Rangeline Road

Shawnee, Oklahoma 74801. For vehicle specific questions or to contact OK Classics directly, call Kenny Orf at 405-202-4890 or Jason O'Connor at 405-481-9411.

