6 2025 Crossover Vehicles the Middle Class Should Consider Purchasing

A crossover vehicle can be ideal, as it literally blends the best of both worlds of sedan and SUV. The fuel efficiency and added space can make it a perfect car for a family.

Some crossover models can be quite costly, but there are others that can fit a middle-class budget, even if it’s a brand new 2025 model.

Here are the 2025 crossover vehicles experts recommend for those in the middle class.

2025 Chevrolet Trax

Starts at: $21,495

Nigel Tunnacliffe is the co-founder and CEO at the largest driving school in the country, Coastline Academy. He highlighted the Chevrolet Trax for being very affordable, even if bought new. Tunnacliffe also said it has impressive safety and tech features.

“In addition to having solid tech, it offers decent fuel economy without sacrificing performance,” he explained. “Its affordability and general value make it a strong choice for middle class buyers, especially those of younger generations.”

2025 Nissan Kicks

Starts at: $23,220

Erin Kemp is the consumer advocate for Bumper, and recommended the Nissan Kicks for its spacious interior and the option to upgrade to all-wheel drive.

“It achieves good fuel efficiency, reaching up to 35 mpg on the interstate, and includes current tech like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on top versions,” she said.

2025 Toyota RAV4

Starts at: $30,245

Tunnacliffe said that Toyota’s are known for being reliable, and the RAV4 gives drivers a lot of space for their buck. Plus, it’s highly rated for safety, which is music to parents’ ears.

“All of these features are sweetened by its low base price and exceptional fuel economy, which make it one of the more affordable vehicles in its class without forcing the buyer to sacrifice on quality,” Tunnacliffe said.

“At Coastline Academy, we almost exclusively purchase Toyota vehicles, as their reliability and safety makes them excellent teaching vehicles.”

2025 Honda CR-V

Starts at: $31,495

This is a car that’s been on many “best crossover lists” for some time now, and Tunnacliffe said that’s for good reason.

“Distinguished by its high build quality and comfortable interior, the [Honda] CR-V offers a consistently enjoyable driving experience, which is enhanced by the 2025 model’s extensive driver assist features,” he commented.

2025 Mazda CX-50

Starts at: $31,720

“The Mazda CX-50 is a distinctively enjoyable car to drive, with responsive handling and acceleration that defies many drivers’ expectations of what a compact SUV can offer,” Tunnacliffe raved.

He also pointed out that it has a very spacious and comfortable interior, and has an array of tech and driver features.

2025 Kia Telluride

Starts at: $37,805

The Kia Telluride offers so much space that most drivers would think it was an SUV.

“The 2025 Kia Telluride is on the higher end of the non-luxury crossover class, but many of its features rival those of the major luxury brand names,” Tunnacliffe commented.

“It is highly spacious, with a well-designed interior and an intuitive infotainment system. It offers distinctively responsive handling and acceleration, creating a highly enjoyable driving experience.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 2025 Crossover Vehicles the Middle Class Should Consider Purchasing