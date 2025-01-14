6 Car Models That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Early 2025

January is one of the best times of the year to buy a new car. That’s because dealerships have to sell the older models to make room for newer vehicles. Dealerships also use big discounts during the New Year to attract car buyers.

Some car models present better opportunities than others if you are looking for some serious discounts. You may want to keep these car models on your radar if you want to find great deals.

2025 Toyota bZ4X

The 2025 Toyota bZ4X is already selling at a $6,000 discount compared to the 2024 model. It’s an all-electric car that has a 252-driving range. If you buy this car, you may also be eligible for EV rebates, incentives and benefits.

While Toyota has been an automobile juggernaut, its electric vehicles haven’t kept up with Tesla or Ford. The 2024 model didn’t do well relative to similar options from different automakers.

The low driving range doesn’t make this car a good fit for cross-country travelers. However, if you like electric vehicles and want a good discount, you may want to consider the 2025 Toyota bZ4X.

2025 Nissan Versa

The 2025 Nissan Versa is one of the cheapest new cars you can find, and the price recently dropped below $20,000. The smallest sedan starts at $18,330. It’s a nice bargain when considering many new cars cost well above $45,000.

It has a respectable fuel economy of up to 35 miles per gallon combined and sufficient space inside. The car has standard LED headlights and complimentary maintenance for two years. The trunk offers 15 cubic feet of storage space. The 2025 Nissan Versa has great safety features and Apple CarPlay integration.

2024 Toyota Camry

The 2024 Toyota Camry costs under $30,000 and has seen several discounts in recent months. Dealerships have to get rid of this vehicle to make room for the 2025 Toyota Camry.

While they are similar cars, you can save thousands of dollars by choosing the 2024 model over the 2025 model. The car has 15 cubic feet of cargo capacity and seats up to five individuals.

2024 Ford Escape Active

The Ford Escape Active is an affordable model compared to other options.

If you search for the 2024 model, you can find new cars that are below $30,000. You can save more than $1,000 by choosing the older model, even though both cars offer similar features and driving experiences.

The car comes with a push-button start, Apple CarePlay integration, Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, and other perks. It also has second-row sliding seats to fit more passengers.

2025 Chevrolet Trax

This car comes in at just above $20,000 due to discounts and its affordability.

It offers up to 54.1 cubic feet of cargo space and has a 30 MPG fuel economy. The car comes with an 11-inch diagonal HD color touchscreen, wireless charging and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It has several safety alert features through Chevy Safety Assist to keep you safe on the road.

2025 Hyundai Elantra

The 2025 Hyundai Elantra is already selling at a discount, with most models below $25,000. The car’s fuel economy is up to 41 MPG on the highway, and it includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen display.

You can add your car key to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or Samsung Pass to open your vehicle with your smartphone.

