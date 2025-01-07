6 Hybrid Vehicles With the Highest Repair Costs

©Chevrolet

Shopping for a hybrid? Before you jump at those fuel savings, auto expert Chris Pyle from JustAnswer warns about some models that could cost you big in repairs.

Try This: I’m a Mechanic — 7 Car Models From 2025 To Avoid Buying

Discover More: 12 SUVs With the Most Reliable Engines

Here are six hybrid vehicles with the highest repair costs, according to Pyle.

The Battery Issue

While most hybrids are actually cheaper to maintain than gas cars, Pyle pointed out one expensive exception: battery failure. But that’s not all: Hybrids use complex braking systems to charge those batteries, meaning even basic repairs can get pricey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Out: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Ford Escape’s Transmission Troubles

“The Ford Escape is known for having transaxle CVT shifting issues,” Pyle noted.

The real kicker? When it fails, you can’t just fix it — the whole thing needs replacing.

Chrysler Pacifica’s Power Problems

Looking at minivans? Watch out for the Pacifica hybrid.

Pyle warned about “premature battery failure and wiring issues” in the hybrid system.

Chevy Malibu’s Power Switch Snags

The Malibu has trouble “swapping from gas power mode to electric power mode,” according to Pyle.

Translation? You might find yourself lacking power right when you need it most.

Mercedes A-Class Recall Headaches

“You spend too much time at the dealer getting these addressed,” Pyle remarked about the A-Class’s “excessive amount of recalls.”

Ford Focus’ Tech Troubles

Think those fancy digital screens are cool? Not when they break.

Pyle noted the Focus is “known for electrical concerns affecting the digital screens” — repairs that’ll make your wallet significantly lighter.

Lexus LS600h’s Efficiency Fail

This one’s just adding insult to injury.

Pyle pointed out it’s “too expensive to buy a car that gets subpar fuel economy.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Hybrid Vehicles With the Highest Repair Costs