650HP LT4-Powered 1968 Camaro Restomod

It combines classic design with modern performance, featuring a custom chassis and retro interior.

A stunning 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, equipped with a supercharged 650-horsepower LT4 engine, is turning heads as the latest restomod masterpiece up for grabs. This ’68 Camaro RS/SS is a true blend of vintage charm and modern performance, showcasing the incredible potential of classic American muscle cars when reimagined with contemporary engineering.

Under the hood, this Camaro roars to life with a GM supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 crate engine, the same powerhouse found in the 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. Delivering 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, this V8 beast channels its power through a Magnum six-speed manual transmission, offering an exhilarating driving experience that leaves no doubt about its capabilities. The LT4 engine, once a prized offering from GM Performance, is now a collector’s item as the industry shifts towards EVs and V6 engines.

The Camaro’s custom chassis is built around an Art Morrison subframe, paired with C7 Corvette cast aluminum suspension arms for exceptional handling and performance. With CPP power brakes, six-piston Wilwood brakes at the front, and four-piston units at the rear, the car ensures that all that power can be controlled with precision. The suspension setup, combined with a 12-bolt posi rear end, guarantees that this Camaro handles as well as it looks.

Visually, the Camaro retains its classic appeal with a flawless black paint job accented by white stripes. The exterior is further enhanced by Detroit Speed electronic hideaway headlights, LED taillights, and two-piece forged chrome wheels measuring 18 inches at the front and 19 inches at the rear, wrapped in Continental tires. The dual Flowmaster exhaust system and stock taillights ensure the car maintains its retro aesthetic.

Inside, the Camaro features a TMI interior with fabric backrests, leather bolsters with contrasting red stitching, and a dashboard equipped with retro-styled Dakota digital gauges. The three-spoke steering wheel and narrowed backseats, fitted to accommodate the custom chassis, complete the look, blending modern comfort with a classic vibe.

This 1968 Camaro restomod is not just a car; it’s a testament to the artistry of combining classic design with modern performance. Whether cruising down the street or tearing up the track, this Camaro is built to impress.

