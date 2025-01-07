7 Hybrid Vehicles To Buy in 2025 That Will Last Throughout Retirement

Looking to save on gas through your golden years? Auto expert Chris Pyle from JustAnswer breaks down what retirees need to know about hybrid vehicles — including some surprising long-term costs. While he has some specific suggestions below, his overall advice is, “If you plan to buy a new car and keep it for a couple of years, then get whatever you like and can afford.”

Hybrid Vehicles To Buy in 2025

As for Pyle’s top picks for 2025 that will last you throughout your retirement, he has some specific cars he likes. His top recommendations are the Kia Sportage, Hyundai Sonata, Honda Accord, Toyota Corolla or Camry, Kia Niro, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Prius.

Pyle noted that some of these are “brand-new hybrid cars [that cost] under $30,000. [They] also happen to be the ones getting the best MPG.”

Things To Watch Out For With Hybrid Cars

However, Pyle has some caveats no matter what hybrid you buy — starting with battery costs.

The Hidden Battery Cost

“Create an account for false gas fill-ups,” Pyle advised. “If you add $50 every two weeks in gas, then put $50 in a bank account every other week.” Why? Because “when the battery finally fails, it can be $4,000-$10,000 to replace.” That money will come in handy.

The Value Factor

Before buying, Pyle recommends checking Kelly Blue Book to avoid models that depreciate quickly. “You do not want to buy a car that loses 20% value on day one,” he warned.

Performance Over Time

Here’s something most dealers won’t tell you: “The perks of owning a hybrid go down the longer you own it,” Pyle explained. “Every day of use the battery gets a little weaker, [until] the point the hybrid battery is out of power and can no longer help to increase MPG.”

The Right Mindset

Pyle offered some straight talk about hybrid ownership: “For lack of a better word. You are cheap, you do not want to buy gas, you want to get the most bang out of every gallon of fuel.” His advice? “Stay true to your decision and do it all the way. Only buy what you need, and less of the things you may want.”

