7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025

As the car market continues to normalize after a turbulent four years of high prices and low inventory, SUVs are certain to be the overwhelming vehicle choice for drivers in the U.S. Although recent trends have seen automakers go bigger and more expensive, some experts are predicting changes for 2025.

According to Kelley Blue Book, a desire for consumers to spend less has compact SUVs outselling large trucks and midsize SUVs. In terms of 2024 sales, compact and subcompact segments have increased their market share so far in 2024, while popular and luxury brand midsize SUV and large truck transactions have dropped.

Known for their versatility, spaciousness and off-road capabilities, SUVs appeal to a wide range of customers. However, with so many sport utilities to choose from, not all fill the bill. Here are seven SUVs to avoid buying in 2025.

Volkswagen Taos

When it ranked the least reliable cars for 2024, Consumer Reports (CR) placed only one vehicle below the Volkswagen Taos (Chrysler’s Pacifica Hybrid minivan). The 2025 model Taos has been refreshed inside and out, and comes equipped with a standard 8″ touchscreen and a more powerful 174-hp engine (it’s also $1,000 more than the 2024 model). Whether that will be enough to get American drivers enthused about the Taos, will have to be seen.

Ford Explorer

Although it claims the cost for repairs and maintenance are average and severity and frequency of repairs are low, RepairPal ranked the Ford Explorer only 19th out of 26 midsize SUV models. Performance and reliability aside, the 2025 Explorer is the worst SUV you can lease, according to CarsDirect’s analysis of incentives data.

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Jeep’s reputation and reliability has taken a beating over the years. According to CR’s reliability rankings (which included road tests, reliability, satisfaction and safety), Jeep was No. 34 of all 34 car brands, and No. 15 of 15 mainstream car brands (excluding luxury brands).

Getting a paltry 20 and 19 miles-per-gallon in fuel economy, respectively, the Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L (three-row SUV) are included on CR’s 10 least reliable vehicle listing and should be considered last resorts rather than top choices when you’re looking at 2025 SUVs.

Land Rover Discovery

Luxurious inside and built for off-roading, the Discovery is a capable all-terrain vehicle. However, those who want a Land Rover to perform admirably on city roads and highways might be better off looking elsewhere. When GOBankingRates asked Chris Pyle, full-time virtual mechanic at JustAnswer, about the Discovery, he said, “They are expensive to maintain doing just general maintenance, and when they fail, the parts and labor are high.”

Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid

With a shaky CR reliability score of 21 out of 100 for its 2024 model, Volvo’s 2025 mid-size hybrid SUV has garnered impressive reviews from the industry’s heavy hitters (Edmunds, MotorTrend, Car and Driver, etc.). Here’s hoping CR’s concerns about EV battery and charging, electrical accessories, climate system and in-car electronics have improved for the new model year.

Jeep Wrangler

Because it relies partially on subscriber satisfaction and safety scores (along with road test scores) for its analyses, CR isn’t the last word on car reliability. However, it’s telling that no Jeep model received a predicted reliability score above 45 out of 100. Look out for issues with the Wrangler’s steering and suspension, electric system, engine and drive system.

Hyundai Tucson

Despite its above average RepairPal reliability ranking, Mike Winter, owner of MDP Diesel & Auto Repair in Jackson, MI, told GOBankingRates the Tucson was a “ticking time bomb” due to its engine and transmission failures. While CoPilot noted you should avoid older model years (in particular, 2011, 2012 and 2015-2017), the 2024 Tucson has had average ratings across several expert sites including J.D. Power.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 SUVs To Avoid Buying in 2025