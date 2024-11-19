The 911 T Is Even Purer Than the GT3

Porsche

The Porsche GT3's merits have garnered it such a reputation that speculators have joined the lunch line, pushing prices up and many enthusiasts out. The 2025 911 Carrera T is the antidote—an exciting consolation prize that asks you to sacrifice very little in exchange for quite a lot.

The new "992.2" 2025 Porsche GT3 costs $53,000 more than the last model to bear the same name, launched as recently as 2023. Does it make significantly more power? No. Can it transport you through time? Also no. The new GT3 has been improved in a hundred little ways, but the fundamental proposition remains as it was for 2023.

Annoyingly, the price increase makes sense. Porsche has grown tired of watching customers pay dealers huge markups—why should the middleman make all the money? Of course, most of us couldn't afford the old GT3 price, let alone the new one. My cynical side worries the new MSRP will make owners even less likely to exercise their cars for fear of hurting the almighty investment.

Zack Klapman

But if GT3 prices are out of your reach, but a three-pedal 911-shaped hole remains in your heart, then many I recommend the 911 Carrera T?

ADVERTISEMENT

Some history: The very first 911 T was sold in Europe from 1968 to 1969. Compared to the standard Carrera it was less powerful, lighter, and cheaper. Fifty years later, Porsche revived the badge. The 2018 911 T landed between the Carrera and Carrera S. It used the base Carrera's 370-hp twin-turbocharged powerplant and sent drive to the rear axle through either a seven-speed manual gearbox or an optional PDK, with a shorter final drive, a limited-slip differential, and active suspension from the more expensive 911 GTS. The 2018 911 T started at $103,000, and if you ticked some options and skipped others, you had a quick 911 that weighed under 3300 pounds.

The new 911 T is powered by the Carrera's twin-turbo flat-six, which produces 388 hp at 6500 rpm and the same 331 lb-ft of torque as its predecessor, this peak coming at just 2000 rpm. The redline is at 7500 rpm, and the thrust feels endless, the free-spinning engine encouraging the hardest use. As before, the T comes with a mechanical limited-slip differential, lighter glass, and has less sound deadening. It sits 0.4 inch lower than the base Carrera, and the adaptive dampers are retuned for bigger dynamic loads. Brakes are upgraded to 13.8-inch rotors at each corner, an 0.8-inch increase in diameter over the outgoing car. These are squeezed by six-piston calipers up front and four-piston calipers in the rear. This is sporty hardware.

Story continues

Porsche

But some things have changed. The new T is only sold with a manual transmission. Porsche says that 70 percent of previous-generation T customers chose the stick, so removing the PDK option creates more separation over the Carrera. Also, in my opinion, it makes the T feel a little more special. Also, the T is now available as a cabriolet, creating the only three-pedal, open-sky 911 variant you can buy today.

I spent a crisp November day driving a well-optioned coupe through some beautiful forests northeast of Atlanta. Colorful leaves fell onto perfect tarmac that criss-crossed up and down the mountains with corners of radii varied enough to require plentiful use of the manual gearbox. These testing rounds were exceptionally fun, although the asphalt was so good I can't report on how the T will feel on rougher pavement.

This is an excellent car. Power is sufficient to be exciting, even if the 911 T doesn't deliver performance to match the sharper end of the 911 range. Porsche claims a segment-leisurely 4.3-second 0-to-60-mph time for the coupe, although performance tests of previous cars have bested the official number by half a second; I doubt there's been a change to Porsche's conservative tendencies. Thanks to bushings and linkage shared with the GT3, the new six-speed feels crisp, a big improvement over the somewhat crunchy action of the old seven-speeder with its awkward fourth shift plane. The only negative is that the gearing is still tall, reducing opportunities to shift.

Zack Klapman

Body roll is minimal, thanks to anti-roll bars developed specifically for the coupe (the Carrera and T Cabrio get their own). Brakes are similarly assured, with pressure on the middle pedal resulting in solid resistance and zero play.

The 911 T flowed from corner to corner, the standard sport exhaust shouting the engine's messages through the glass. That flow was aided by another change for 2025: Rear steer is now standard. Considering this car is supposed to lack luxury and weight, adding an active system that brings about 18 pounds of weight to the back seems counterproductive. I hypothesized that this was to prevent the T from stepping on the S/T's toes, a theory that garnered some looks from the Porsche reps but no confirmation. Happily, the system's influence is practically invisible, which is doubtlessly what the company's engineers were aiming for.

Porsche

So in its lightest configuration, fitted with the optional fixed-back carbon sport buckets, and without the delete-option rear seat or noselift, the 911 T weighs 3283 pounds on Porsche's numbers. That is 60 pounds more than the 2018 model but 60 pounds less than a new Carrera. However, the car I drove contained a number of options, raising the weight to 3316 pounds.

I'd skip a number of those extras to save money, if not weight. The Gentian Blue exterior accents of my test car cost $2130, with the matching accents inside another $7560. The lack of a back seat meant nobody would even see the $1900 leather seat shells. My car had the standard four-way sport seats, which were comfortable over four hours, although I know from previous experience that Porsche's optional 18-way seats are some of the best in the world.

Beyond the weight savings, the 911 T is sublime to drive. It gives exactly what enthusiasts want: feedback, performance, occasion. The sport exhaust shook orange leaves from tree branches as I drove past, the walnut shift knob is perfect in feel and placement, and sensation through the steering wheel is as good as can be expected from electrical power assistance. There are even still physical controls for the temperature and stereo. Plus, importantly, it's more than fast enough—this acceleration won't impress drag racers or those who boast about maximum speed numbers. But that's not who this car is for. It's for those of us who want a 911 that talks to them through hands, feet, backside, and ears.

Porsche

The only downside is the familiar 911 inflation. The 911 T's base price is now $135,595 for the coupe—an increase of about $17,000 in just two years—and $149,295 for the cabriolet. However, considering that the other 911 available with a manual transmission has GT3 in the name and a base price starting with a 2, the 911 T is relatively cheap, if unlikely to be labeled a bargain. Competition at this price point is fierce—a Corvette Z06 would probably leave the T far behind on road or track, as would the heavy but more powerful BMW M4 Competition xDrive. But neither of those alternatives offer a three-pedal version, and I think the 911's interior is more comfortable than the Chevy's and more user-friendly than the BMW's.

A Porsche 911 fitted with a manual gearbox is just a special thing. It might be tempting to see the 911 T as being a junior to the GT3, as the first stop in the higher levels of 911 ownership. But I'm here to tell you that it can be the last stop too. This really could be all the 911 you will ever need.

You Might Also Like