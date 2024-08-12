Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Accused Crypto Scammer Allegedly Sells Lamborghini Huracan for Suspiciously Low $20,000

Colin Murphy, a man accused of running a cryptocurrency scam, claims to have sold his 2017 Lamborghini Huracan for just $20,000—a fraction of its actual value. The story, however, has left many, including his scorned investors, deeply skeptical.

The Lamborghini Huracan, an Italian supercar typically valued at over $200,000, became a central focus in the unraveling of Murphy’s alleged fraudulent activities. Attorney Norman Groot, representing the defrauded investors, is particularly interested in the whereabouts of the car. Given its substantial value, the vehicle could be seized and sold at fair market value to help compensate those who were duped by Murphy’s scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Auto Wire, the situation took a curious turn when one of Murphy’s victims, who had insisted on placing a lien on the Lamborghini before investing in his cryptocurrency venture, reportedly tracked down the very same Huracan. According to CTV News, she located the car listed for sale in Florida for $200,000, using the vehicle’s VIN as her guide. This discovery only deepened suspicions surrounding Murphy’s claim of having sold the car for $20,000.

Adding to the confusion, a separate report surfaced from Las Vegas, where an individual claimed to have purchased the Lamborghini for $120,000 in cash. If true, this raises further questions about where the money went, as there’s no clear trail leading back to the defrauded investors.

The discrepancies in these accounts have cast a long shadow over Murphy’s story, leading many to suspect that the sale of the Lamborghini may be yet another layer of deceit. Legally, selling a car with an existing lien against it would be highly irregular, if not outright illegal, further fueling doubts about the legitimacy of the transaction.

Murphy is now facing increased scrutiny, with a court order requiring him to appear before a judge to explain the whereabouts of the Lamborghini and any money associated with its sale. While the hearing date has yet to be determined, the outcome could have significant implications for both Murphy and his alleged victims.

Story continues

The Lamborghini Huracan, once flaunted by Murphy on his social media accounts to project an image of success and financial acumen, now symbolizes the unraveling of his alleged scam. For many potential investors, the flashy supercar was a persuasive prop, convincing them to trust Murphy with their money. However, as the details of this case continue to unfold, it’s becoming clear that the luxurious lifestyle he portrayed may have been nothing more than an elaborate façade.

H/T: The Auto Wire

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter