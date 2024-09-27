Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Acura Blacks Out, Flees Georgia Trooper At 150 MPH

Every once in a while we find a suspect push their car to an extreme level in an attempt to get away from police, like this Acura driver in Georgia. After getting clocked going 90 in a 70 mph zone, the driver goes for the gold once a Georgia State Patrol trooper turns on his blue lights and starts pursuing.

Things get crazy in a hurry. Not only does the suspect start cutting across lanes without signaling, he blacks out the Acura, shutting off all the lights in an attempt to disappear. Plus, the driver presses that accelerator all the way down, not letting up even a little, burying the needle at about 150 mph.

We don’t care if you’re a NASCAR racer, 150 mph is blindingly fast, especially on a public highway like this. One wrong move and you’re toast, possibly taking some other people with you. But it’s like that fact doesn’t phase this person or they have no idea what kinds of risk they’re taking just to get out of a speeding ticket.

After a bit of this, the dashcam has trouble showing the Acura in the distance. But the trooper’s eyes fortunately could still track it no problem as the suspect driver almost runs another car off the road.

For some reason, the driver has a moment of clarity and pulls onto the shoulder. Maybe his passengers talked some sense into the guy or perhaps almost running another vehicle off the road made him realize the danger he was putting everyone in? Too bad he didn’t realize that before trying to ditch the trooper.

Ultimately, the trooper learned this driver ran because his license had been suspended. Sure, he would’ve been in trouble getting pulled over after he was caught speeding, but nothing like the mess he made running from police.

Image via State Boyzzz/YouTube

