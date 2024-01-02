The Acura Integra Type S Is One of the Best New Cars Under $100,000

Hearst Owned

Last year the Honda Civic Type R was a top contender for our Performance Car of the Year—as it deserved to be. It is one of the finest front-wheel-drive cars ever sold, it is an incredible performance bargain, overachieving on the track, and its back seat is big enough that you could pay for one by using it as an Uber.

Everything I didn’t like about the Civic Type R (and by everything, I mean “both things”) was addressed by the Acura Integra Type S, a slightly softer, slightly more luxurious version of the same basic package. It’s still got the best shifter south of six figures. It’s still got the performance and engagement chops, as countless comparisons have shown. And it’s comfortable enough to be used as a daily driver, even in places without perfect pavement. They added adjustable lumbar and Acura’s typically excellent ELS stereo as well.

By not fixing what wasn’t broken while improving on a few things for the adults in the room and putting a reasonable, enthusiast-friendly price on the window, Acura has delivered one of the best new cars on sale today for under $100,000. That’s why it’s a top contender for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year.

