Acura RSX Is Back, This Time as an Electric Coupe SUV

Acura's second EV, a crossover previewed by last year's Performance EV concept, will be called the RSX.

The 2026 Acura RSX will be built on the same Honda-developed platform that will underpin the Honda 0-series.

Production of the RSX will begin late this year, and we expect deliveries to commence in early 2026.

Deliveries of Acura's first EV kicked off last spring, and the ZDX electric SUV had a strong first year, racking up 7391 sales in 2024. But the ZDX, which shares its General Motors–developed underpinnings with the Chevrolet Blazer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq, will soon be joined by another EV, this time built from the ground up by Honda. Now Acura has announced that its second EV will be called the RSX, providing our first look at the new electric crossover with a photo of a camouflaged prototype.

The RSX name originally appeared on a rebadged Acura version of the Honda Integra sold in the United States from 2002 to 2006, but it will now adorn a compact electric SUV that Honda says will be smaller than the ZDX. The single photo that Acura provided shows a sloping, coupe-like roofline, a full-width rear light bar, and angular vents on the rear bumper and behind the front wheels.

The RSX is an evolution of the Acura Performance EV concept that was unveiled last year during Monterey Car Week. It will be the first vehicle to arrive on Honda's new EV platform that is also set to underpin the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV, shown in prototype form last week at CES. The RSX will also be the first vehicle to come with ASIMO OS, Honda's new operating system also announced at CES, although few details about the system are currently known.

Production will kick off later this year at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio, where Honda has been busy converting its Marysville and East Liberty plants to be able to build a mix of hybrids, internal-combustion cars, and electric vehicles. The RSX will become the first EV built there and will later be joined in Ohio by Honda's 0-series models. In a media briefing, we were told sales of the RSX will likely begin in early 2026. Full details about the RSX should arrive later this year.

