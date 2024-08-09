Acura Teases 'Segment Defying' Electric SUV Ahead of Monterey Reveal

Acura

Acura's first electric vehicle, the General Motors Ultium-platformed ZDX, only reached the streets earlier this year, but it looks like Honda's luxury division has no plans to take their foot off the gas when it comes to EV development (no pun intended). On August 9th, Acura announced plans to launch its next-generation electric SUV in concept form — and it'll debut in just a few days at Monterey Car Week.

Details are very sparse, but Acura confirms that this new electric SUV will be built on a dedicated EV platform at the Japanese brand's Ohio manufacturing facility. While the ZDX and its sibling model, the Honda Prologue, utilize the GM-produced Ultium platform, executives at Honda have teased a proprietary EV platform known as the e:Architecture platform that's supposedly arriving in 2025; that could line up nicely with the launch of this electric Acura model.

Additionally, the confirmation that the model will be built in Ohio, where Honda has a major manufacturing operation, signals that Acura is taking a more in-house approach with its upcoming EV. (The ZDX and Prologue are built alongside other Ultium-based models at GM plants.) Acura says this new model will be a "segment-defying sport utility vehicle" with the concept previewing "the performance brand's next generation all-electric model."



Based on the sole teaser image provided by Acura, it appears this concept will have a sloping rear hatch which is in line with the current trend of crossover "coupe" design.



With Monterey Car Week less than a week away, the official reveal of Acura's second EV should be here shortly. We'll be sure to keep you updated as more details become available.



