Alleged Drunk Driver Who 'Wreaked Havoc' While Running From Cops Released On Measly $500 Bond

A woman in Metro Detroit allegedly went on quite the spree last week when she hit multiple parked cars, rammed into police, drove directly at pedestrians and took a shortcut through a backyard. She’s back on the street today thanks to a ludicrously light bond.

Madison Forsyth sounds like she allegedly had rich full weekend, from WDIV 4:

Police said they received reports on July 21 of a car that had hit multiple parked cars and was still driving around. According to authorities, officers from the Shelby Township Police Department located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver instead rammed the patrol car. When another police cruiser arrived, the driver reportedly rammed that vehicle too and took off. Police said she drove toward a group of people who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit before driving through backyards in an effort to escape officers. The vehicle came to a stop after hitting a pole. Police said they conducted a field sobriety test because the driver — identified by police as Forsyth — appeared to be intoxicated at the time. A breathalyzer test reportedly showed her blood alcohol content was .25, more than three times the legal limit.



Foryth was charged with “...felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, flee and elude, and operating while intoxicated,” WDIV reports. That’s quite a list of crimes, but it seems Foyth got off light with just a $500 bond. Since you only need to pay 10 percent of a bond, Foyth got to go home for all of $50.

It’s a bond that ticked off Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide in particular:

“I am just as shocked that this driver wreaked havoc in Shelby Township, causing damage to multiple vehicles before driving right at innocent civilians, thankful no one was injured,” Shelide said. “I was stunned to hear that Forsyth was allowed to leave after paying such a low bond after all the damage and danger she inflicted.”



I hate to agree with a cop, but yeah, what the hell? That’s nothing, especially when Forsyth is facing up to 15 years in prison, according to the Detroit News. With the way sentencing guidelines work, she will more than likely not serve the maximum sentence as it seems Forsyth has a clear record otherwise, but still, there’s likely going to be serious jail time.

Drunk drivers are a menace on our roads and especially to cops. Earlier this year a cop barely survived a drunk driver slamming into his active traffic stop in Virginia.

