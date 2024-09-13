Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Angry Mom Wrestles Suspect Running From Cops To The Ground

Never mess with momma bear: that’s what a motorcyclist running from police who got wrestled to the ground by a mother hopefully has learned. The man reportedly hit the woman’s car, which had her child inside, and she just snapped. Sometimes the hunter becomes the hunted.

This flipping of the table scenario happened in the Houston area after police caught the guy on his sport bike speeding. He refused to pull over, instead choosing to make a run for it.

However, like so many suspects who think they can flee without consequences, he overestimated his riding abilities and wrecked out into the woman’s Nissan Altima. Furious, she jumped out of her car, pinned the suspect to the ground, and kept him from running.

Speaking with a KPRC reporter, the woman says the motorcyclist was absolutely going to get back on his bike and run again. But she was determined to hold him accountable, even as the guy begged her to let him go.

While we’re sure the woman was upset about her daughter being put in danger, she told the reporter she was also angry that the Nissan she had just purchased for her son who’s about to go to college suffered damage from someone trying to escape the consequences of his actions.

The report makes sure to mention that intervening when a criminal is running from police is risky, going so far as to say you should never do it. We’ll let everyone be adults and make their own decisions, but it’s true that some who run from police are armed and dangerous, so getting involved could put your life in danger.

That said, it’s nice to see regular citizens stand up to the scofflaws who think they don’t have to follow the same rules as the rest of us.

Image via KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube

