Angry Snowflake Destroys His Harley Because The Brand Has Gone 'Woke'

Somehow in 2024, people are still destroying products made by companies they feel have “gone woke.” Youtuber Columbia War Machine recently destroyed his Harley Davidson for YouTube views, due of course, to woke.

Initially, it almost seems like a Connor O’Malley bit. Somehow it gets more hilarious when you realize this guy is totally serious. “This is one of the backbone companies of America. Even saying the name Harley Davidson makes you think of the American flag. It’s patriotic. But the unthinkable has happened. They’ve gotten a woke CEO whose trying to do everything he can to change this company. Not for the better, but for their own woke agenda.” Those are a few lines from the first 40 seconds of the video. He says this while showing footage of the American flag, news postings about Harley’s CEO and DEI initiatives, and other YouTubers who have posted about similar frustrations with the company.



After a bunch of otheridiots threw tantrums, Harley recently announced it’s dropping it’s DEI initiatives. This in spite of the company selling more motorcycles to women and POC than any other manufacturer.



