Arkansas Trooper Busts A Left Lane Camper

We see left lane campers create dangerous situations on highways all the time. What’s particularly infuriating is when a member of law enforcement is going lights and sirens chasing a suspect or responding to an emergency call and someone or multiple people won’t move over to let the cop by. We finally get to see one of these people get busted for it.

Left lane campers, or people who doggedly stay in the left lane no matter what, are some of the worst people on the road. If you’re mystified by that statement, you’re probably a left lane camper and need to repent of your dangerous ways.

Most left lane campers think at best they’re not doing anything wrong and at worst that they’re on some righteous mission of keeping others from breaking the law by speeding. In the latter, it’s more of a power trip than anything, a way for someone to feel like a big man by pushing others around, or more accurately slowing them down.

But to do that to a cop, well that takes some serious balls. Or a bit of stupidity. Maybe both.

This driver stays in the left lane even after passing another vehicle on a highway with only two lanes of travel in a single direction. But there are two cops behind the suspect. While one law enforcement officer in a Dodge Durango, which is clearly labeled and has a roof light bar, just pulls into the right lane to finally pass the little crossover, the trooper whose dashcam footage we’re watching in the video we’ve shared decides to do something about the violation.

She turns on her lights to pull the GMC Terrain over. The left lane camper then does a big no-no and pulls onto the very skinny left shoulder. She doesn’t like that one bit, hoking her horn, gesturing, and yelling at the driver to get over to the right shoulder.

So this person really starts off on the wrong foot. And it doesn’t go well for them. Finally, some justice for the left lane camper. It’s so very sweet to see. We need more of this.

Image via Arkansas Police Activity/YouTube

