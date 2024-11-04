Read the full story on Backfire News

Arkansas Trooper Flips Ford F-150

One thing we can guarantee you is if you run from Arkansas troopers and they catch you, the likelihood you’re pitted into oblivion is high. The driver of this fleeing Ford F-150 decided to learn this painful lesson firsthand and we have the dashcam footage which shows the pickup truck flip at the end of the police chase.

Did this Arkansas trooper maybe go a little too hard?

Why exactly this guy was fleeing hasn’t been revealed yet, but it had to have been more than just a simple case of speeding. We know a lot of people who just have a problem with cops or authority in general will try acting like that’s what’s going on here and in every police chase, but this guy obviously has a much bigger reason to flee like this.

Our camera car sits on a side road, waiting for the suspect to come his direction. When he does, the trooper gets out on the main road like a jaguar on the prowl, then pulls a smooth U-turn and begins his pursuit.

Just seeing an Arkansas State Police cruiser would be enough for us to pull over and give up. But we also wouldn’t run from the law in the first place, so we really don’t understand what people like this suspect are thinking.

Whatever it was, the guy probably wasn’t anticipating a sudden PIT maneuver which puts the truck sideways in front of the trooper at about 80 mph, causing it to do a barrel roll right in the middle of the highway.

The rear passenger wheel gets torn off in the violent wreck with at least one other axle snapped, the wheel turned at a sick angle. Thankfully, the trooper is able to keep the Ford from going into the oncoming lanes of traffic or this incident might have turned far uglier.

That rear wheel did escape custody, at least for a bit, but it thankfully didn’t assault another vehicle down the road.

