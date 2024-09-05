Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Atlanta Street Takeover Guy Cries While Getting Arrested

The street takeover crowd loves talking tough and acting like big men constantly – we know this from experience – but they’re really all just big soft marshmallows on the inside. Recently the City of Atlanta Police Department shared video proof of this when an officer busted a street takeover participant as he was gassing up his BMW M4. It’s a thing of true beauty.

At first, 22-year-old Nathaniel Adike was the cool guy sliding his Bimmer around a city intersection, all his “friends” whooping and hollering while taking photos and video they can post on social media. That right there fuels these street takeovers as the kids want online clout chasing some dream career as an influencer or whatever.

Police had been noting the rather distinct M4 for a while, thanks in part to those social media posts. We’re constantly amazed how many people document their illegal activity online, handing evidence over to authorities. It’s cute how they do half the work for cops and prosecutors.

A Sergeant Epps who’s part of the departments Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit caught wind of a takeover event on August 25. While waiting for backup to come and break up the illegal gathering, he spotted the BMW driving away and decided to follow.

And wouldn’t you know it, Adike pulled into a gas station to refuel his baby. But as Sergeant Epps pulled up with his lights on, the street takeover star suddenly was struck with a case of stage fright, acting like he isn’t a social media icon who goes through tires on the regular.

Cops are wise to the playing dumb routine, trust us. That didn’t throw off Sergeant Epps at all, who proceeded to order Adike out of the car, cuffed him, and placed the guy under arrest.

Sitting in the back of the cruiser, likely realizing his BMW was being seized and he was going to face other consequences, the waterworks started to flow. Maybe the guy didn’t realized there’s a camera pointed at the backseat of all cruisers and/or that the police department likes mocking criminals on its Facebook page.

We’ve shared the video, which also details out how Adike has been charged with Participation in Street Racing and Alteration of a License Plate. We wonder if he’ll cry in court, too.

Image via City of Atlanta Police Department/Facebook

