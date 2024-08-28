Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Audi S5 Blacks Out To Smoke Arkansas State Police

We’ve mocked suspects for blacking out while running from police before, usually because they’re in a lighter vehicle and in an area with plenty of streetlights. The other reason is that drivers in a slow car seem to think blacking out makes them invisible but when cops can keep up no problem it’s just not effective. But this guy in a black Audi S5 doesn’t suffer from those embarrassing missteps, allowing him to absolutely roast Arkansas State Police in an exciting chase.

Check out the trick an Alfa Romeo Giulia thief uses to get away.

From the get-go it’s obvious the Audi driver is just toying with the trooper. After all, the guy comes rolling up fast on the clearly marked ASP cruiser already blacked out, knowing full well that would get the full attention of his target.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the trooper takes the bait. After all, he’s programmed to pursue not only speeders but people who are reckless on Arkansas roads, and rolling around in a black vehicle with your lights shut off is certainly reckless.

For a bit, the Audi driver makes things easy on the trooper. He signals before making lane changes. The guy keeps his speed at just above 100 mph even though the sports sedan can go much faster. Sensing weakness, the trooper pursues hard.

But then the suspect takes his blacked out S5 and deftly weaves through three cars clustered in both lanes of travel, showing off the all-wheel drive and superior handling of his vehicle. The trooper takes a different approach, flexing his muscles as a law enforcement officer, staying in the left lane and insisting the vehicle in that lane move to the right as required.

Bu that driver, who’s in a GMC Yukon, does so slowly, almost begrudgingly. That’s where some people have a real problem with this pursuit. After all, it’s almost like the Yukon driver is aiding and abetting, or so they seem to think.

While some believe if it weren’t for the GMC the trooper would’ve caught and pitted out the Audi, we don’t agree. The suspect was clearly toying with a cop and was ready to drop the hammer at any time. The ASP cruiser didn’t stand a chance of keeping up, which is exactly what happens after the Yukon incident.

Story continues

Check it out for yourself.

Image via LRHNCash/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.