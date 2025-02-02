Audi unveils new car that blows away its past EV models: 'Paves the way to Audi's all-electric future'

A new electric vehicle announced by Audi features a quick charge time despite its large size. The Q6 e-tron car is a two-row SUV that can charge from 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes.

This addition to Audi's EV lineup delivers a 33% improvement in performance and a 30% reduction in energy consumption compared to its other EVs, according to Green Car Reports. The new series includes four models to choose from.

"The Audi Q6 e-tron marks the start of a new generation of electrically powered vehicles at Audi," the carmaker said on its website. "With a new platform, electronics architecture, charging and battery technology, as well as a pioneering design for Audi, the Q6 e-tron paves the way to Audi's all-electric future."

Premium Platform Electric is a dedicated EV platform Audi is sharing with Porsche's Macan EV. The Q6 e-tron is Audi's first launch on the PPE platform, though it plans to add more cars to it in the future.

Switching to an EV can seem like a daunting task for drivers who don't know much about going electric.

People assume that EVs are exorbitantly expensive, or they're wary of finding places to charge their car and how long it might take to do so. There are also misconceptions about the environmental impact of mining for elements needed in battery production.

These factors can be a major deterrent for those who are considering an EV. But it's important to note that 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels are dug out of the Earth every year. For comparison, the clean energy transition will require just 30 million tons of minerals per year.

New EV models are also getting cheaper and easier to manage as they grow in popularity and as technology advances to make them more efficient. Drivers who go electric save money on routine maintenance and fuel, and they also help reduce dirty fuel demand and the amount of harmful pollution released into the air.

For more tips on making the switch to an EV, check out TCD's guide.

