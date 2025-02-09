An authentic 1967 Mustang GT500 surfaces on Bring a Trailer

The so-called "K-Code" Mustang GT350 and GT500 of the late 1960s is one of the finest examples of muscle car badassery the world has ever seen. With its 428ci V8 gasping air through two four-barrel carburetors and punishing the pavement with 355 hp, owning one of these at the time earned you a guaranteed invite to anyone's house party.

This 1967 GT500 should quench your muscle car fantasies

The 60s are gone now, but Bring a Trailer exists, and so does this 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback 4-Speed. One of only 2,048 produced that year, this GT500 was first delivered to Carey Paul Ford in Decatur, Georgia, before being repainted black by its original owner. Factory options included a folding rear bench seat, an AM radio, a Hurst shifter, shoulder harnesses, and power front disc brakes and steering.

Related: 2025 Ford Mustang: 5 reasons to love it, 2 reasons to think twice

1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback 4-SpeedTheLuxAuto/Bring a Trailer

This GT500 has reportedly stayed in Georgia since then and was acquired by its current owner in 2015. That owner commissioned a restoration that lasted from 2016 to 2019, during which the Mustang was repainted in its original shade of Lime Gold, its original 428ci V8 and four-speed Toploader transmission were rebuilt, the front seats were retrimmed, and reproduction 15″ Magstar wheels were fitted.

This GT500 should have no trouble embarrassing its challengers

Some modifications were also installed during the restoration to help that 428 shred tires like it did in 1967. For starters, the heads were reportedly milled and fitted with oversized valves. It now has forged H-beam connecting rods, a roller camshaft, roller lifters, a finned aluminum oil pan, electronic ignition, and Cobra Jet-specification exhaust manifolds. In other words, watch out for whiplash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: There are only 4 remaining naturally-aspirated V8 sports cars left in 2025

1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback 4-SpeedTheLuxAuto/Bring a Trailer

The odometer reads 93,000 miles, and the listing notes that 2,000 of those were added under current ownership. That is not a lot of miles by any stretch, but it's refreshing to see that this GT500 was actually driven and enjoyed rather than being a garage queen.

Story continues

Final thoughts

At the time of writing this, the auction ends in four days with a current bid of $152,000. That's a little ways off from the $4,790.28 MSRP noted on the original window sticker, but hey, inflation and all that. We expect this one could climb a little higher, as another 1967 model recently sold for $185,000.

Included in the sale will be the window sticker, a Jason Billups summary, a Shelby American Automobile Club registry report, a Deluxe Marti report, service records, spare parts, and a car cover.

1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 Fastback 4-SpeedTheLuxAuto/Bring a Trailer

Regardless of its final price, there is a lot of car to be had here for six figures. We'd sure as hell take this over any new or recent muscle car sold at the same price. Now, all you need is one of those GT350 pedal cars, and you're all set.

Love reading Autoblog? Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get exclusive articles, insider insights, and the latest updates delivered right to your inbox. Click here to sign up now!

Related: Nissan shares fly as a new partner enters deal talks