Barn Find 1969 Mustang Boss 429 Hides Quite The Secret

Hidden away from view since the mid-70s, this 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 doesn’t look like much. Kept in a garage full of clutter, the original engine is gone, it hasn’t run in years, and the thing was partly charred in a house fire years ago. But the owner knew he had a true treasure, if someone would recognize its value.

Thankfully, a real Mustang enthusiast came across the country to check out the diamond in the rough. Doing some deep dive investigating, he realized just what he was looking at: a true rarity and significant find for the history of America’s favorite pony car.

It helps to have someone who knows a sick amount of detail about a particular car. This guy starts picking out minute details about the Boss 429, like the difference in bolts under the hood, and how the Mustang has been modified beyond its original ’69 spec.

Speaking of under the hood, the factory mill was replaced by a Cobra Jet 429, so it’s not like the ‘Stang was downgraded. In fact, the Ford is a former racecar in the Pro Stock Eliminator tradition run by dealer Foulger Ford of Monrovia.

The front end of this ’69 is from a ’70. It even has blue stripes like the 1970 Mustangs, plus was painted Pearl White over the original Candy Apple Red. That might seem like an odd thing to do, but the Mustang debuted its racing career in 1970, hence why its looks were modified.

It turns out this Mustang was part of Ford’s official drag racing program back in the day. It famous, a car many enthusiasts had seen before. But it’s been hidden away for a long time, almost forgotten, a true diamond in the rough.

To the untrained eye, this is some quirky mess of a Mustang Boss 429 with the incorrect engine and strange cosmetic modifications. Check out the video documenting the uncovering of this gem and learn more about its significant history.

Image via Jerry Heasley/YouTube