Best-Selling Car the Year You Graduated High School: 1978 to Today

If you've graduated high school in the past 43 years, congratulations. Even if it didn't happen until you were 20 years old, it still counts. But do you remember what the bestselling car was that year? Don't worry, your answer won't be scored. We've taken sales data from each year starting from 1978 until now, to show which car sold the most each year. It's an interesting comparison of car variety from the late 1970s, where car sales peaked in 1998 when the Toyota Camry began to consistently dominate sales. Recently we've seen the same car achieve best-seller repeatedly for approximately the past two decades, although overall sales of cars continue to decline. This list does not include 2022 sales of trucks or SUVs; the Ford F-series has been the bestselling overall vehicle and truck in the United States for quite some time.

1978: Oldsmobile Cutlass — 520,279 units sold

Oldsmobile downsizes the Cutlass for 1978, and would you be able to guess what happens to sales? Nothing! Despite the smaller size, sales are undiminished. More than half a million Cutlasses flood American driveways this year—despite the four-door sedan's ungainly fastback styling.

1979: Oldsmobile Cutlass — 518,160 units sold

The mid-size car from GM's middle-tier division, the Oldsmobile Cutlass, remains the best-selling car in American for the second year in a row. It is a mainstay of the American middle class in the late '70s.

1980: Oldsmobile Cutlass — 469,573 units sold

To the auto industry, as the 1980s dawn, they look much like the late 1970s, with the Oldsmobile Cutlass again being the best-selling car in the land. It is the third year in which the Cutlass takes the top spot, although its sales volumes are lower.

1981: Oldsmobile Cutlass — 454,188 units sold

In 1981, the streets are fairly littered with Oldsmobile Cutlasses, and for good reason: The Oldsmobiles notched their fourth year as America's best-selling automobile.

1982: Ford Escort — 337,667 units sold

The Ford Escort, which had replaced the ancient Pinto as Ford's small-car offering in 1981, emerges as the best-selling car in America in the recession year of 1982. So long, Oldsmobile Cutlass.

1983: Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme — 331,179 units sold

Wait, the Cutlass isn’t out of the sales hunt yet! In 1983, the Cutlass Supreme again finds itself in a comfortably familiar spot as the best-selling car in the United States, wresting its throne back from the Ford Escort. (It retakes the sales crown even without counting the recently introduced front-wheel-drive Cutlass Ciera.) But it also is the last time the Cutlass—or any Oldsmobile—occupies the top spot. This also is the year we happen to test the first Toyota Camry, a sedan that, many years later (and a few slides beyond this one in this list), would ascend to the Olds' sales throne. Coincidence?

1984: Chevrolet Cavalier — 383,752 units sold

For the second time in this still-young decade, a small car is the nation's best-seller. But instead of the Ford Escort (as in 1982), the Chevrolet Cavalier, that takes the top spot.

1985: Chevrolet Cavalier — 422,927 units sold

Chevrolet's Cavalier is number one in sales for the second year in a row in 1985. Helping put the Cavalier in the top spot is the fact that it was sold in five body styles: coupe, sedan, hatchback, wagon, and convertible.

1985 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24

1986: Chevrolet Celebrity — 408,946 units sold

The Chevrolet Celebrity—the front-drive mid-size entry that made its debut as an '82 model—emerges as the best-selling car in the United States for 1986, supplanting its smaller sibling, the Cavalier, to take the crown.

1987: Ford Escort — 392,360 units sold

In 1987, the Ford Escort is the best-selling car for the second time, five years after it first achieves that milestone. The Ford division is ascendant, as Escort shares the sales podium with the jellybean-shaped Ford Taurus, which was in second place that year (and made our 10Best Cars list).

1986 Ford Escort

1988: Ford Escort — 381,330 units sold

The Ford Escort is the best-selling car in 1988, the second year in a row—and the second year in which it beats out the Ford Taurus for the top spot. The Escort can be had for as little as $6632 in base-model Pony trim.

1988 Ford Escort

1989: Honda Accord — 362,707 units sold

In the final year of its third generation, the Honda Accord becomes the best-selling passenger car in the United States. Unlike its predecessors, the third-gen Accord has the benefit of three body styles: sedan, hatchback, and coupe (pictured here); like its predecessors, it easily wins a spot on our annual 10Best Cars list for 1989.

1989 Honda Accord LXi coupe

1990: Honda Accord — 417,179 units sold

The Honda Accord grows to mid-size stature with the arrival of its fourth generation for 1990 and enjoys a sales surge, surpassing 400,000 units and opening up a better than 100,000-unit lead over the second-place Ford Taurus. Again, it’s named to our 10Best Cars list.

1990 Honda Accord Coupe

1991: Honda Accord — 399,297 units sold

Sales of the Honda Accord dip slightly in 1991, but the model remains the best-selling passenger car in the United States. It is again comfortably ahead of the runner-up Ford Taurus, which it leads by 100,000 units, and again it is named to our 10Best Cars list.

1991 Honda Accord

1992: Ford Taurus — 409,751 units sold

The Ford Taurus topples the Honda Accord as the best-selling passenger car in 1992, a much ballyhooed achievement. Ford heavily trumpets its win, ignoring critics who say that the Taurus’s total was bolstered by fleet sales. And wouldn’t you know it, the same year the Taurus unseats the Accord in sales, it also ascends to our 10Best Cars ranks, while the Honda does not.

1992 Ford Taurus

1993: Ford Taurus — 360,448 units sold

The Ford Taurus repeats its win in 1993, staying ahead of the Honda Accord to maintain the top spot among passenger cars, even as sales of both models sink by double digits.

1993 Ford Taurus

1994: Ford Taurus — 397,037 units sold

The Ford Taurus is the best-selling passenger car again for 1994, with the Honda Accord again in second place, although the then new Accord makes its way back onto our 10Best Cars list.

1994 Ford Taurus

1995: Ford Taurus — 366,266 units sold

The Ford Taurus continues its run as the best-selling passenger car for the fourth year in a row, even though sales of the aging model drop by nearly 8 percent compared to the year before.

1995 Ford Taurus

1996: Ford Taurus — 401,049 units sold

A redesigned Ford Taurus arrives for 1996, and although its radically ovoid styling is roundly criticized, the excitement around the new Ford is enough to keep the nameplate in first place among passenger cars, despite a surging Honda Accord.

1996 Ford Taurus SHO

1997: Toyota Camry — 397,156 units sold

In 1997, the Toyota Camry beats out both the Ford Taurus (which drops to second place) and the Honda Accord to become America's best-selling passenger car for the first time. Its V-6–powered version also makes our 10Best Cars list.

1997 Toyota Camry

1998: Toyota Camry — 429,575 units sold

The Toyota Camry enjoys its second year as the best-selling passenger car. For car sales, 1998 looks a lot like 1997, with the second- and third-place finishers—the Honda Accord and the Ford Taurus—also unchanged.

1998 Toyota Camry

1999: Toyota Camry — 448,162 units sold

Trucks grab more than half of the new-vehicle market for 1999, but among passenger cars, the Toyota Camry continues to reign supreme. The Camry enjoys a substantial lead over the second-place Honda Accord and the third-place Ford Taurus. This is also the year when Toyota adds the Camry Solara coupe and convertible models to the Camry family as successors to the Camry coupe it discontinued after 1996.

1999 Toyota Camry

2000: Toyota Camry — 422,961 units sold

The Camry, following a light refresh for the 2000 model year, again outsells its four-door rivals from Honda and Ford.

2000 Toyota Camry

2001: Honda Accord — 414,718 units sold

Is this roundup starting to feel like a prize fight between the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry? For 2001, the Accord snatches top sales honors back from its rival.

2001 Honda Accord LX

2002: Toyota Camry — 434,135 units sold

The Camry is all new for the 2002 model year, and that same year marks the beginning of the Toyota sedan’s 18-consecutive-year run as the top-selling car in America. We've done you the favor of compiling the sales numbers for each Camry generation below, instead of making you scroll through 18 more photos of Camrys. Sorry, if you're into that kinda thing.

2003: Toyota Camry — 413,296

2004: Toyota Camry — 426,990

2005: Toyota Camry — 431,703

2002 Toyota Camry

2006: Toyota Camry — 448,445 units sold

Sales of the Toyota Camry begin to ramp up, apparently in response to the release of the all-new 2007-model-year example in early 2006. The new Camry sports more interesting styling and an available 268-hp 3.5-liter V-6. Also this year, the Camry gains a fuel-efficient hybrid model (pictured here). In 2007 the Camry’s sales volume is the highest recorded since the Oldsmobile Cutlass’s epic 1979 sales. The following year, Camry sales decline significantly as 2008 is the year the American economy drives off the rails. Skip ahead to 2010 and the Camry numbers top the charts, even during recalls that stole headlines. The unintended-acceleration furor turns out to be over little more than ill-fitted floor mats, not actual mechanical defects.

2007: Toyota Camry — 473,108

2008: Toyota Camry — 436,617

2009: Toyota Camry — 356,824

2010: Toyota Camry — 327,804

2011: Toyota Camry — 308,510

2012: Toyota Camry — 404,886 units sold

The Camry's total redesign proves to be a powerful sales booster, with 2012 volumes eclipsing 2011 volumes by nearly 100,000 units. Nevertheless, the Camry continues its finishing-order streak in Car and Driver comparison tests, placing fifth in another six-car showdown. There was a dramatic change in sales numbers for the Camry in 2016. This has less to do with the Camry than with market forces overall: Trucks and SUVs are ridiculously popular, so sales of traditional cars begin to fade.

2013: Toyota Camry — 408,484

2014: Toyota Camry — 428,606

2015: Toyota Camry — 429,355

2016: Toyota Camry — 388,618

2017: Toyota Camry – 387,081 units sold

Car sales continue their slow decline in the U.S. in 2017, although that same year the Camry is all new (and labeled a 2018 model). America's best-selling car ranks seventh in 2018 sales overall when trucks and SUVs are factored in. Other Camry sales-beaters include the Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, and Ford F-150. In 2020, sales took a 13 percent drop, thanks to the global pandemic that put the world in park. Camry sales in 2021 were a better showing. With a total of 313,795 units of the family sedan sold in the U.S., the Camry took the sixth spot in overall sales. Despite Camry sales falling below the 300,000-unit mark in 2022, the Toyota sedan actually moved up to the fifth spot in overall sales for the year, with trucks such as the Ford F-series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram line of full-size trucks taking the top three spots. Toyota's RAV4 SUV, meanwhile, claimed the fourth spot with a total of 399,941 units sold in 2022.

2018: Toyota Camry — 343,439

2019: Toyota Camry — 336,978

2020: Toyota Camry — 294,348

2021: Toyota Camry — 313,795

2022: Toyota Camry — 295,201

