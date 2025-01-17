The Best-Selling Sports Cars of 2024

Chevrolet

Even the best-selling sports car of the year sells in a fractional amount versus America’s trucks and SUVs like the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, Toyota RAV4, and others. That said, enthusiasm is still very much alive and kicking, and thousands of new sports cars found fresh homes in 2024.

This list certainly contains a lot of spectacular sports cars, but it’s by no means complete. The way automakers report sales sometimes makes it impossible to separate sales of a specific version of a car impossible to separate from the more everyday variant. For example, we asked BMW how many M2s, M3s, and M4s it sold in 2024, but that’s a question that will simply be left unanswered. That’s because sales of those models are simply grouped in with 2 Series, 3 Series, and 4 Series sales.

The same rules apply to vehicles like the Honda Civic Type R, Toyota GR Corolla, Cadillac Blackwing models, and more. So, all those caveats aside, there’s still a lot of data out there that’ll give us a picture of how sports cars stacked up against each other in 2024.

Read on below for the full list and sales volume for the best-selling sports cars we have data for.





Ford Mustang

2024 Sales: 44,003

2023 Sales: 48,605

The Mustang may have had its worst year of sales ever, but that still makes it top dog in the muscle car race and the overall leader amongst sports cars, too. And sure, we can debate all day if the Mustang is a sports car or not, but for these purposes, it counts.

Greg Pajo





Chevrolet Corvette

2024 Sales: 33,330

2023 Sales: 34,353

The Corvette continued to absolutely kill it in 2024, as the notably more expensive two-seater only sold about 11,000 fewer units than the Mustang.

Greg Pajo





Porsche 911

2024 Sales: 14,128

2023 Sales: 11,692

Porsche sold more 911s in 2024 than ever before in the U.S. That's mighty impressive considering the legendary sports car's been around since 1964.

Jibran Kutik





Toyota GR86

2024 Sales: 11,426

2023 Sales: 11,078

Toyota continues to beat out the BRZ with its GR86 by a wide margin.

DW Burnett





Mazda MX-5 Miata

2024 Sales: 8,103

2023 Sales: 8,973

The Miata is still raking in a healthy amount of sales as it transitions into ND3 designation marking this generation's second big update.

Mazda





Chevrolet Camaro

2024 Sales: 5,859

2023 Sales: 31,028

Chevy ended Camaro production in December of 2023, but that meant there were still a bunch to be found on dealer lots throughout 2024. Predictable, sales were nowhere close to normal volumes for the Camaro.

Chevrolet





Porsche 718

2024 Sales: 5,698

2023 Sales: 4,526

This generation of Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster are nearly at the end of the line, but they're still putting up healthy sales numbers as Porsche prepares for its electric transition.

Yve Assad





Subaru BRZ

2024 Sales: 3,345

2023 Sales: 4,188

The BRZ doesn't sell in numbers anywhere close to its Toyota twin, as the GR86 more than tripled the Subaru's sales figures this year.

Subaru





Nissan Z

2024 Sales: 3,164

2023 Sales: 1,771

The Supra fell off the pace in 2024 and was passed by the Nissan Z in 2024 as sales took a sharp jump upward for Nissan.

Greg Pajo





Toyota GR Supra

2024 Sales: 2,615

2023 Sales: 2,652

The Supra's sales are really starting to trail off from its 2021 high of 6,830.

Dave Burnett





BMW Z4

2024 Sales: 2,129

2023 Sales: 1,883

As the Supra falls off, the Z4 sees a slight uptick in popularity, but 2025 sales will be the real kicker as the manual transmission becomes an option.

Andi Hendrick

