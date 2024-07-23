Binotto replaces Seidl as head of Audi F1 project

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is back in Formula 1 as the head of the Audi F1 project, replacing Andreas Seidl.

Binotto left Ferrari at the end of the 2022 season, when the team had initially fought Red Bull for both championships but faded as the year went on. The Italian had been at Ferrari since 1995 and risen to run the team, but after 18 months away he will start work with Audi at Hinwil on 1 August.

The addition of Binotto as chief operating officer and chief technical officer of Sauber Motorsport comes with the surprise departure of Seidl, who had been CEO of Sauber Motorsport, working largely behind the scenes to prepare for the Audi takeover of the team and F1 entry from 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current chairman of the board of all Sauber Motorsport companies Oliver Hoffmann is also leaving as part of the managerial shake-up, with Gernot Dollner, CEO of Audi AG, taking over Hoffman’s position.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” Dollner says. “With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.

“Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes. For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly.

“I would like to thank Oliver and Andreas for their important work in establishing our entry into Formula 1 and their commitment in preparing it.”

Binotto is charged with the “responsibility and accountability for the operative management and sporting success of the racing team” and will report to the Sauber board. Currently operating under the Stake name, Sauber will become Audi in 2026, and has one driver ‒ Nico Hulkenberg ‒ so far confirmed for the upcoming two seasons of the transition.

Seidl had only joined the Audi project at the same time as Binotto’s departure from Ferrari, as part of a wider set of moves within F1 team management that saw Fred Vasseur leave Sauber to replace Binotto at Maranello, and Andrea Stella promoted as McLaren allowed Seidl to leave his previous position of team principal early.

Story originally appeared on Racer