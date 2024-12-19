Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Bizarre Jaguar Rebrand Has Damaged Used Car Sales

Mercilessly mocked for its bizarre rebrand, Jaguar is already seeing the negative effects of its new marketing campaign as used car sales have plummeted. People are so turned off by the abrupt left turn of the storied British brand they’re avoiding even used Jags as a way to not be associated with the new nonsense.

Call that reality ridiculous if you will but it’s what Marketcheck found through its market analysis in the UK, Jaguar’s home market. When even the Brits don’t want to drive Jaguars anymore, you know things are bad.

According to the firm, just in the first seven days since the shocking rebrand, daily average used Jaguar car sales dropped 8.9 percent. We expect as more people become aware of what’s going on and the automaker doubles down on its marketing strategy, that figure will grow.

Used car sales are a good measure of how the public perceives a particular brand. We’ve seen the turning of how consumers value electric cars in the past couple of years, for example, with prices plummeting in the used market.

We’d call Jaguar’s new marketing campaign polarizing, but it seems save a few vocal activists online, most people hate it. Yet company brass seems obstinate, apparently believing if they push through the public resistance everyone will suddenly realize the rebrand is a master stroke instead of a horrendous blunder.

It’s become obvious Jaguar is intent on wiping away its storied past, entirely redefining what the brand is all about. While it certainly was ailing just before the new marketing campaign, at least the company wasn’t being openly mocked like it is now.

It’s still too early to tell just how much used Jaguar sales will slide and what that will do to prices, but it certainly looks like the public in general has flat out rejected the bizarre rebranding of the proud British automaker.

Image via Jaguar Land Rover

