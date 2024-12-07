Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Bizarre Scene as McLaren Repeatedly Rear-Ends Maybach SUV

A video capturing the moment a McLaren repeatedly rear-ended a Maybach GLS has left viewers dismayed and questioning how such an unusual event could occur. The footage, shared on the r/McLaren Subreddit, shows close to half a million dollars' worth of luxury vehicles involved in a puzzling, slow-motion collision that seems straight out of a slapstick comedy.

The video opens with a McLaren 600LT already making contact with the rear bumper of a Maybach GLS. A man, who appears to be the McLaren’s driver, is standing outside the supercar as rain pours down, adding to the chaotic atmosphere. Despite his attempts to prevent further damage, the McLaren creeps forward each time the Maybach pulls ahead, resulting in multiple collisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the McLaren’s driver had stepped out of the vehicle after accidentally hitting the Maybach, leaving the engine running, the keys inside, and the transmission in drive. Somehow, the doors locked, trapping him outside and leaving the car to slowly edge forward on its own. The result was a scene of helplessness, as the man could do little more than watch his expensive supercar repeatedly nudge the rear of another high-end vehicle.

Onlookers, who could have stepped in to help, instead chose to document the surreal situation, expressing shock and amusement as the McLaren continued its unintended assault on the Maybach. One woman, holding an umbrella, made a half-hearted attempt to assist, but it wasn’t until the Maybach driver finally realized what was happening that the unintentional bumper car scenario came to an end.

The incident has sparked debate online, particularly in the Subreddit where the video was shared. Some users questioned whether the vehicle in question was a genuine McLaren 600LT, with some claiming that a McLaren shouldn’t creep forward when left in drive, while others argued the opposite. Without owning one, most commenters were left speculating, further adding to the mystery of the situation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter