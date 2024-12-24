This Black-and-White Color-Shifting Wrap Is Utterly Mesmerizing

Inozetek

Inozetek, a U.S.-based automotive wrap company, just showed off one of the most out-there, color-change wraps we’ve ever seen on a car before. Remember the blue/black or gold/white dress phenomenon from several years ago? This wrap is giving similar vibes — because depending on what angle you look at it, the car will appear either white or black.

The videos Inozetek posted of the car, one of which you can see below, are mesmerizing. And in case you’re worried this is just some AI trick, rest assured that others have seen and confirmed the wrap has the effect that it appears to have in videos.

Inozetek revealed the wrap, called "Eclipse," on a Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II, initially claiming that it’s a one-off and would not be available for purchase, as the wrap is reportedly ridiculously difficult to work with and doesn't hold up to the elements. However, after going viral, Inozetek changed its mind and made the wrap available for pre-order for a short amount of time. (It's since closed the order book.)



There’s a long list of asterisks to this wrap that Inozetek details in a separate post. To sum up, Inozetek says there is no warranty and no returns; the wrap is challenging to install and extremely challenging to clean. There’s a whole separate video that gives installers a quick tutorial on how they should be installing the wrap to not damage it or ruin the effect.

It’s all a bit extra, to the point Inozetek suggests Eclipse isn’t for daily drivers. The company says any kind of stains are virtually impossible to remove; even fingerprints don’t come off easily. The only sort of “cleaning” that’s safe to do without damaging the wrap is to wipe off dust with a microfiber towel. Basically, it’s a wrap for show cars, not vehicles you intend to drive on the road.

All the above said, the effect is absolutely wild — and could be worth the hassle for the right person. Inozetek says the wrap is made of a textured TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), but doesn’t divulge all of its secrets. The pre-order was initially opened to its group of installers and distributors before that short span of sales to the general public. If you’re interested in the finish, we’d suggest getting in touch with shops that install Inozetek wraps. But as the fine print says, buyer beware.

