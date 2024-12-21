Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Blackout Lexus IS Smokes California Highway Patrol

Watch a Lexus IS outrun California Highway Patrol while blacking out for some reason is just so interesting. Some people like to black out when running from police, a practice we know was used by moonshine runners back in the day and still continues. But we see a lot of people try it without understanding how to do it properly.

Not that we want to encourage people to run from police or black out -both are bad. But after watching so many recently do it all wrong, still putting lives in danger, in a way it’s satisfying to see this guy pull it off.

The dashcam footage we’re sharing with you was recorded on the night of December 18, 2023 when a CHP officer clocked the Lexus going 105 mph. He pulls up behind the offender, lights him up while turning on his emergency lights and sirens, then waits.

Feigning compliance, our suspect signals right like he’s going to move to the shoulder. But instead, he shuts off his lights and accelerates, only after a second he realizes his turn signal is still on and shuts that down, too.

Since this is a dark stretch of road and the car is black, the Lexus starts disappearing into the night as it gaps the cop. This is how it’s done, not blacking out in your white car in the middle of a brightly lit stretch of road.

We can’t say for sure what model Lexus IS this is other than to say with confidence it isn’t an IS-F, thanks in part to the low video quality but also the fact it’s dark and so is the car. Plus, we never see it stopped, making it hard to distinguish details.

That also means CHP probably doesn’t know, with the report just stating it was a Lexus IS. With how many of those there are on California roads, finding this guy would be impossible.

Image via Patrol Zone Media/YouTube

