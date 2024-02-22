BMW Issues 79,670-Car Recall over Potential for Brake Malfunction

Marc Urbano - Car and Driver

BMW has issued a recall covering nearly 80,000 vehicles from the 2023 and 2024 model years.

The recall involves a defect in the ABS and stability control systems that could cause power braking assistance to fail, potentially leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Included vehicles are the 2023 and 2024 5- and 7-series, i5, i7, X1, X5, X6, X7, and XM, along with the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

BMW is recalling 79,670 vehicles over a potential problem with the braking system, as detailed in recall documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The vehicles involved in the recall include the BMW 530i, 740i, 760i, i5, i7, X1, X5, X6, X7, and XM and the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The majority of vehicles recalled are X1 (14,679), X5 (20,401), and X7 (29,578) models.

According to NHTSA documents, the BMWs' integrated brake system "may not function according to specifications." This may mean drivers experience extended braking distance or potential loss of vehicle control, increasing the possibility of a crash.

The documents state that even in the event of a malfunction, mechanical braking and the emergency brake aren't affected by the issue and the emergency brake would automatically activate in the event of a loss of braking performance. BMW also said that a warning light or message will appear in the instrument cluster if there is a problem with the braking system.

According to NHTSA, owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 5. Owners with affected vehicles will be able to bring them to their BMW or Rolls-Royce dealer, where the integrated braking system will be replaced for free. In the meantime, owners can check the NHTSA recalls website to see if their vehicle is affected.

