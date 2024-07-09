BMW to Reportedly Axe Pair of SUVs From Lineup

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

BMW is reportedly planning to discontinue two of its SUV models, according to a recent announcement from Motor1 Italy. With the introduction of the new generation X3 compact SUV, the spotlight has shifted to its coupe-like sibling, the X4. However, company officials have confirmed that the X4 will not be making a return. When queried, a representative from BMW Canada was unable to confirm this information at the moment.

The decision to axe the X4 is primarily driven by modest sales figures. Additionally, the recently redesigned 2024 X2 has grown in size and its pricing now closely aligns with that of the X4. The new X2 even boasts up to 312 horsepower in the M35i xDrive trim, providing a compelling alternative for potential X4 buyers.

For those seeking a larger and more powerful SUV, the new X3 or the X6 remain available options. The exact timeline for the end of X4 production is still unknown, but it is expected to be announced soon. Deliveries of the 2025 BMW X3 are scheduled to begin this fall.

In related news, the BMW XM, an ultra-expensive and polarizing model exclusive to the M performance division, is also set to be discontinued. Industry sources have revealed to Automotive News that production of the hybrid-only XM will cease in November 2028, with no replacement planned.

Meanwhile, BMW is focusing on the next generation of electric vehicles based on the Neue Klasse platform. At least six different EV models are projected to launch within the next four years, and it’s possible that a coupe-like crossover will be among them.

