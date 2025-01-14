BMW’s Sleek New Open-Top Two-Seater Will Be Delivered This Year, the Marque Says

BMW first unveiled its stunning open-top two-seater concept called the Skytop in May, when it wasn’t really clear if the car would actually make it to production since it is relatively easy to make a concept car and even easier to simply dream one up. But in October BMW said that it would have a small production run of the Skytop, limited to just 50 examples for buyers. The concept floated in May likely as a test balloon had worked: BMW said interest was strong enough to warrant hand-building the car for an undisclosed price that some have suggested might be more than a half-million dollars.

This week, BMW’s Head of Design, Adrian Van Hooydonk, confirmed to BMWBlog that the Skytop will be delivered this year to customers. The Skytop is also sold out, which is usually a prerequisite for automakers to build the concepts they produce into one-offs or few-offs. BMW might have even made more than 50 if there was more demand or might have not: The alchemy of few-off car sales for automakers is a delicate balance of satiating demand and denying it, and more opacity in the process is generally preferred, for automakers at least.

At any rate, BMWBlog says that the production model of the car won’t vary too much from the concept BMW unveiled over the summer, with the “muted silver” paint, in particular, a highlight, along with the very thin LED headlamps, which Van Hooydonk says are “the slimmest he has ever seen on a production vehicle.”

Indeed, the Skytop is a special project that followed the revived BMW 3.0 CSL that BMW unveiled in 2022, and there might be more special projects in the works, depending in some part on the Skytop’s continued positive reception. The Skytop will be handbuilt at BMW’s Dingolfing factory, and is based on the M8, while giving more Z8. Hopefully, soon, we’ll be seeing it in person.

