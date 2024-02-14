BMW's Design Lead Says the M5 Wagon Is Headed to the U.S.

BMW M / YouTube

The BMW M5 is perhaps the single most notable example of a sports sedan, but for Europeans, the flagship M car has also occasionally been available as a wagon. Americans have not been so lucky, but that is reportedly about to change soon. A new report suggests that American buyers are finally going to have access to the fabled M5 Touring.

That word is from none other than BMW design boss Domagoj Dukec, a key member of a BMW design leadership team that stood by the M4's controversial vertical kidney grilles and mercifully spared the latest 5-Series from the same fate. Dukec shared the fact in a conversation with The Car Guide during a recent launch of another model, but did not provide any other notable details.

While BMW has already confirmed that other 5-Series and i5 Touring models would not be headed to American shores, the M5 Touring seems like a likely exception. BMW has already officially teased the car as a wagon twice, including in a Christmas video that showed a surprisingly long look at the long-roofed M5 variant. These signs suggest that the next M5 may even be marketed primarily as a wagon rather than as a sedan, a move similar to Audi's strategy with the RS6 Avant in the American market.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, a representative from BMW reiterated that the M5 Touring has already been confirmed for production for at least some markets. The statement follows by noting that "details related to when and in which markets this car will be offered will follow at a later date," with no mention of whether or not the American market will be on that list.

Via Motor1

You Might Also Like