Bring A Trailer Is Selling The Final-Built 1966 Shelby Mustang With An Amazing Story

You have to see this listing. This car is virtually untouched.

In the annals of American muscle car history, few names resonate like the Shelby Mustang GT350. A paragon of performance and design, the GT350 has captivated enthusiasts and collectors alike for generations. Among these revered machines, chassis 6S2374 occupies a singular place in history as the final first-series GT350 fastback to roll off the production line before the introduction of the restyled 1967 model. This 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350, originally finished in an elegant Sapphire Blue and equipped with a potent 289ci HiPo V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission, represents a pivotal moment in automotive history.

Commissioned on August 19, 1966, and completed on September 29, 1966, this GT350 was destined for greatness. However, an unexpected turn saw it returned to the Ford Distribution Point in St. Paul by its initial dealership, only to find its first owner through Chicago dealer Milo Brooke Inc. in March 1967. After changing hands in 1978, the vehicle underwent a color transformation to white and was eventually stored away, where it lay dormant until its rediscovery in 2012.

Today, this Shelby GT350 stands as a non-running project, a canvas awaiting the touch of restoration to bring it back to its former glory. Its historical significance is underscored by its status as the last of its kind, a bridge between the inaugural GT350 and its successors. The vehicle's originality, from its HiPo V8 engine to its four-speed manual transmission and Kelsey-Hayes front disc brakes, remains intact, offering a unique opportunity to preserve a piece of Shelby heritage.

Though time has left its marks on chassis 6S2374, from corrosion spots on its body to signs of wear in its black vinyl-clad interior, the car's potential for revival is undeniable. Equipped with Magnum 500-style wheels, a fold-down rear bench, and original Shelby-specific modifications, it awaits the dedication of a collector passionate about restoring its splendor.

Offered with copies of its factory invoices, this GT350 project car is more than a restoration opportunity; it is a portal to a bygone era of American muscle. As it stands, chassis 6S2374 is not just the final note in the first series of GT350 fastbacks; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of Carroll Shelby's vision, a treasure trove of automotive history ready to be unlocked by its next custodian.

