Bring a Trailer Surpasses $1.5 Billion in Sales for Record-Breaking 2024

Bring a Trailer sets a new benchmark with $1.5B in auction sales, 45,000 listings, and rapid expansion into international markets.

Bring a Trailer (BaT), the popular online auction platform for car enthusiasts, has officially surpassed $1.5 billion in sales for 2024, marking its most successful year to date. This milestone represents the third consecutive year BaT has exceeded $1 billion in annual sales, with nearly 45,000 auctions spanning cars, trucks, motorcycles, memorabilia, and parts.

Record-Breaking Growth

The platform saw an unprecedented level of engagement, averaging over 800 auctions per week, with peaks exceeding 1,000 listings. BaT’s registered user base also grew significantly, adding 219,000 new members and bringing the total number of registered users and bidders to 1.36 million.

“We’re continuing to evolve as a business while staying committed to transparency and engagement with the enthusiast community,” said Randy Nonnenberg, co-founder and president of Bring a Trailer. “This year was another milestone as we made our auction process faster and more efficient for sellers and buyers alike.”

Improvements in internal systems and staffing have significantly reduced the time it takes to list a car. In previous years, the listing process could take over a month, but in 2025, well-prepared sellers can see their auctions go live in just a few days.

Key Market Trends: The "Driver’s Era" Takes Over

A significant shift in buyer preferences continued in 2024, with millennials and Gen Z buyers gravitating toward modern classics. Vehicles from the 2000s were the most frequently listed for the second year in a row, with the most common model years being 2006, 2004, 2007, 2008, and 2005.

“We’re seeing more interest in cars from the last era of analog driving,” Nonnenberg added. “These vehicles resonate with younger collectors who grew up admiring them and appreciate their raw, driver-focused experience.”

Expanding International Reach

BaT also took steps to expand its European presence, announcing new partnerships with trusted European and UK-based sellers. The company is actively recruiting Local Partners in Europe to enhance accessibility and transparency for international buyers and sellers.

Most Popular Auctions of 2024

Among the most viewed, commented, and bid-on auctions of the year were:

Ex–Michael Jordan 1991 BMW 850i 6-Speed 2019 Porsche 935 1968 Chevrolet C20 CST Custom Camper w/1966 Del Rey Sky Lounge 4,400-Mile 1996 Vector M12 Widebody 1990 Mercedes-Benz 560SEC 6-Speed by Bespoke

With rapid growth, evolving market trends, and international expansion, Bring a Trailer is poised for yet another record-setting year in 2025 as it cements itself as the go-to platform for car collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

