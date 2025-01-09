Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

Bugatti Bolide’s First U.S. Track Outing Delivers Unparalleled Thrill at COTA

The Bugatti Bolide, a track-only hypercar embodying the pinnacle of Bugatti engineering, recently made its debut on U.S. tarmac in spectacular fashion. The first American owner of this French Racing Blue marvel unleashed its immense power on the iconic Circuit of the Americas (COTA), a track synonymous with Formula One excellence.

Image Via Bugatti

While most Bolide owners eagerly await Bugatti’s exclusive track sessions planned for 2025, one passionate enthusiast couldn’t resist taking his newly delivered Bolide for a spin. Booking COTA as his personal playground, the owner turned the experience into the ultimate holiday gift to himself.

Bugatti’s customer service team meticulously prepared the car and the driver for this milestone moment. The process began with an in-depth technical briefing, exploring every nuance of the Bolide’s design and capabilities. The 5.513-kilometer track, with its 20 demanding corners, offered the perfect arena to push the hypercar to its limits.

Image Via Bugatti

The session began with warm-up laps, followed by a series of meticulous checks to ensure the Bolide was primed for peak performance. The car’s quad-turbocharged W16 engine roared to life, delivering relentless power across 12 hot laps despite rain adding an extra challenge. Reaching a top speed of 333 km/h (207 mph), the Bolide showcased its extraordinary handling and unparalleled performance in demanding conditions.

“This was unforgettable,” said the owner. “The Bolide is incredibly easy to handle once trained, but the sensation of its power is unmatched. Even the rain made it more thrilling—I can’t wait to do it again.”

The car, finished in a duotone of French Racing Blue and Nocturne Black Carbon, pays homage to Bugatti’s motorsport heritage. Its bespoke interior blends luxury and function, echoing the design ethos of legendary Bugatti race cars like the Type 35.

As Bugatti’s Managing Director Hendrik Malinowski noted, the Bolide represents the pinnacle of track-focused engineering. Powered by the W16 engine, it delivers a driving experience that transcends expectations. With this inaugural outing, the Bolide sets the stage for more electrifying track moments in the future.

