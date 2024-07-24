Buick's First EV Delayed as GM Reassesses Public Demand

Buick

Buick is delaying the launch of its first EV, according to Automotive News.

It's first EV was expected to be a version of the Chinese-made Electra E5, but the U.S.'s strict tariff on EVs imported from China has likely affected that plan.

General Motors did not say when the first Buick EV will arrive.

Over the past several years, most automakers announced detailed plans to swap their entire lineups to electric power. But now many are reconsidering their moves as sales of EVs haven't quite taken off as quickly as originally expected. Some are even delaying the launches of their first EVs. While most brands under the General Motors umbrella already have at least one EV on sale in the United States, Buick is still waiting for its first. Now it looks like Buick will have to wait even longer, with GM CEO Mary Barra revealing that the Buick EV has been delayed, according to Automotive News.

Buick had originally aimed to reveal its first EV this year with sales starting in 2025, but Barra said on a call with analysts regarding second-quarter financial results that the electric Buick's arrival will be delayed. She did not, however, say how long it will be until we see the EV. Barra cited an EV market that is "growing steadily, but more slowly than it did over the last few years," with GM attempting to align its investments with demand.

Buick currently builds and sells three EVs in China. The Velite 6 is a sleek wagon that is also offered as a plug-in hybrid, while the Electra E5 crossover and smaller Electra E4 share their platform with the Chevy Equinox EV and Blazer EV. While we had originally expected the Buick Electra E5 to make its way stateside as Buick's first EV for America shoppers, the latest 100 percent tariff on Chinese-made EVs has likely scuppered any plan that existed. It's unclear when Buick's first EV will arrive, or what shape it will take, although it's almost certainly guaranteed to be an SUV.

