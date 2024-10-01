Read the full story on Backfire News

C8 Corvette Rollover Crash Claims A Young YouTuber’s Life

Nathan Narra, known for his YouTube channel NateNation, has reportedly been killed after rolling his C8 Corvette in Troy, Michigan. Many can’t believe the young man they grew to know through his videos has died so suddenly, but it serves as a reminder that we all must be careful when enjoying our hobby cars.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the crash happened at about 7 am on the morning of September 22. The exact cause was unknown. What news cameras caught before the cleanup began was the mid-engine American sports car on its roof by a fence in an area that apparently is known for chronic speeding problems.

One man who was interviewed said he recognized the car immediately, realizing it was Narra who was behind the wheel. The man has a detailing business and said he had done work for the young YouTuber.

Narra was transported to a hospital but later died from his injuries, the nature of which weren’t specified. Usually in rollover crashes like this head and spinal injuries are of major concern. While advancements have been made in roof and pillar strengths, they don’t always hold up under crash forces, which from the aftermath looks to be the case with this C8 Corvette.

Authorities are staying mum on the cause of the crash. While residents told Fox 2 there’s a problem with speeders zipping up and down that stretch of road, particularly at night, nobody interviewed said anything about witnessing the vehicle in question speeding.

The NateNation YouTube channel has over 270,000 subscribers and 118 videos, the latest one from three years ago featuring him buying a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye using cash. Back in 2020, Narra famously was involved in a high-speed chase with police near Commerce, Texas after officers tried making a traffic stop. He wrecked his car and was subsequently arrested.

Image via Fox 2 Detroit