Read the full story on Backfire News

C8 Z06 Corvette Owner Shares Horrible Dealer Service

One would think spending well over $100,000 for a mid-engine sports car like the C8 Z06 Corvette would come with top-notch service at a dealership. After all, Chevrolet is targeting people who would normally be considering brands with white glove service, but we keep hearing about less-than-stellar experiences like what this particular car YouTuber shared recently.

The guy who runs the Rye Whiskey Garage channel took his brand new C8 Z06 back to the dealership while it was still in the break-in period. He wanted to have Dark Stealth emblems installed to match the black trim. But more importantly, there were paint imperfections he wanted corrected and a scratched panel behind the driver’s door he asked to be replaced.

On the one panel, the dealer ordered the wrong one by accident, getting the one on the door by the side mirror instead. Instead of the tech looking at the two panels and realizing the mistake, he just pulled off the door, which was necessary to replace the wrong panel, and scratched the paint in the process.

That meant a new door panel had to be ordered, so the owner had to wait far longer to get his car back.

When the guy finally got his six-figure mid-engine sports car back, it was filthy because it had rained. Usually, dealerships will wash a vehicle for customers, but with this kind of ride we’d expect that as a minimum, but the dealer couldn’t be bothered to do even that much. That of course masked if the paint correction was done properly, so the guy had to detail the ‘Vette before finding that out.

All this makes us question if GM and Chevy know how to properly treat people spending big bucks on an exotic vehicle. After all, the C8 crowd is undeniably different than past Corvette owners and with the top-end models being released, these problems might only worsen.

Image via Rye Whiskey Garage/YouTube