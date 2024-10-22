Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Cadillac Escalade Driver Mouths Off To A Cop, Gets A PIT

In general, cops really hate what this Cadillac Escalade driver did during a traffic stop, so we advise you avoid this kind of behavior like the plague. As shown in dashcam footage we’ve shared, after a Florida trooper pulls over a lifted Toyota Tacoma for a moving violation, the Escalade pulls up to the traffic stop and starts demanding an explanation, stating the Toyota is his vehicle.

The trooper, understandably irritated, tells the Cadillac driver to leave or he’ll be charged for interfering with the stop. But the guy mouths off more, the trooper telling him he’s headed to jail if he doesn’t stop. It’s not until the trooper gets on his radio that the Escalade speeds off.

Little does our suspect know, another Florida Highway Patrol trooper is just down the street. As the suspect pulls out of the parking lot, backup is pulling up and a chase begins.

That’s right, the guy who demands to know why someone else driving his Tacoma was pulled over won’t pull over himself when another trooper gets behind him, lights and sirens going. It’s almost like our suspect believes himself to be above the law.

Of course, FHP has a solution for this type of scofflaw: a nice clean PIT maneuver. The second trooper doesn’t chase the big Escalade for long before using his SUV to spin it around and into the median, perhaps shaking some sense into the suspect.

He gets taken at gunpoint after stepping out of the luxury vehicle, learning right then and there he’s not above the law and can’t in fact just pull up to a legal traffic stop and start making demands. Don’t ever do this sort of thing, it’s a quick way to earn yourself a trip to jail. Give police space when they pull over a buddy or family member instead of being a Karen and inserting yourself into the situation.

Image via Scooper/YouTube

