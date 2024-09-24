Cadillac’s First All-Electric 2025 Escalade IQ EV to Be Auctioned for Charity

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Cadillac is making waves in the automotive world with its first all-electric full-size luxury SUV, the 2025 Escalade IQ, and the first production model, VIN 001, will soon hit the auction block for a great cause. As part of the 2024 Scottsdale Fall Auction, organized by Barrett-Jackson, this game-changing electric SUV will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Detroit Children’s Fund, an organization dedicated to improving education and resources for underserved children in Detroit.

General Motors (GM) has a long history of using its innovative vehicles to support charitable causes, and the 2025 Escalade IQ is no exception. "The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ redefines what a luxury SUV can be,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “It brings iconic design, the utmost craftsmanship, and the latest technology. We’re excited to work with Barrett-Jackson on the auction of ESCALADE IQ VIN 001, with every dollar of the proceeds going to the Detroit Children’s Fund.”

The all-electric 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is Cadillac’s response to the growing demand for electric luxury SUVs. Following in the footsteps of the best-selling traditional Escalade, the IQ model promises to deliver the same spaciousness and luxury features, but with an eco-friendly twist. Powered by GM’s Ultium platform, the Escalade IQ offers a massive 460-mile range on a full charge, making it one of the most practical electric vehicles in its class.

Equipped with dual motors and an all-wheel-drive setup, the Escalade IQ delivers up to 750 horsepower and 785 lb.-ft. of torque, propelling it from 0 to 60 mph in under 5 seconds. With an estimated towing capacity of 8,000 pounds, the electric SUV doesn’t sacrifice power or utility for sustainability. Inside, the Escalade IQ is a technological marvel, featuring a 55-inch diagonal display and an optional 40-speaker AKG Studio Reference audio system.

The auction of VIN 001 at the Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction will be a highlight of the event, with proceeds benefitting the Detroit Children’s Fund, an organization focused on boosting educational resources for Detroit’s children, including recruiting top-notch teachers and providing much-needed school funding. The event will take place from October 10-13 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, offering a unique chance for car collectors and philanthropists to acquire a groundbreaking vehicle while supporting a worthy cause.

