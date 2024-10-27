Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

California Driver Crashes $1.2 Million McLaren Senna

In a display of reckless driving that ended in an expensive disaster, a driver in Los Angeles lost control of a McLaren Senna, valued at approximately $1.2 million, while attempting to show off on a busy street. The incident, captured in a video and widely shared online, shows the high-performance vehicle crashing into a Lexus dealership.

The video, initially posted on Reddit, captures the McLaren speeding along Ventura Boulevard before the driver attempts a doughnut in front of a gathered crowd. The maneuver quickly goes awry as the driver screeches off, only to lose control and slam into a concrete pillar outside the dealership. The footage shows the severely damaged front-end of the McLaren.

ADVERTISEMENT

While not officially confirmed, rumors suggest that the driver was Edmond ‘Mondi’ Barseghian, a YouTuber known for his videos featuring exotic cars. Just days before the incident, Mondi had boasted about his new "one-of-one" Kiwi Edition McLaren Senna on his channel, describing the vehicle as "scary fast."

The McLaren Senna, named after legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna, is renowned for its lightweight carbon fiber body and powerful twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 800Nm of torque. Despite its racing pedigree and a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses many supercars, the Senna's capabilities proved too much to handle on public roads.

This crash not only resulted in significant property damage but also highlighted the dangers of such high-risk behavior in public areas. The incident could have easily resulted in serious injuries to bystanders, underscoring the irresponsibility of using public streets as personal racetracks. This event serves as a costly reminder of the responsibilities that come with owning and operating high-performance vehicles.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter