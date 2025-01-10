Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Camaro Gets Stuck In Atlanta Snowstorm

As we’ve seen in Texas already today, driving your rear-wheel-drive muscle car like this Camaro in a snowstorm is an awful idea. This time around we have a driver in the Atlanta, Georgia area who appears to be stranded thanks to a light blanketing of snow on the road, showing it doesn’t take much to stop the Chevy dead in its tracks.

Too bad these people don’t have a “jumping” Chinese supercar.

Footage recorded by a reader’s dashcam shows the Chevrolet Camaro stopped sideways on or at least near the median of a fairly large road. Its nose is pointed toward the shoulder on one side, its rear pointed to the other shoulder, obviously having spun out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the muscle car isn’t moving, including the rear tires aren’t just spinning uselessly, we assume the driver has given up on getting out unassisted. Maybe he’s called for help or is waiting for a Good Samaritan to come along and help push him out of the mess?

Or he might have already abandoned the car, planning to get it after the storm has cleared. We’re hearing people are stranded and leaving their vehicles behind in Atlanta and other Southern cities during this monster storm.

What’s interesting is a cop with lights active drove right past the disabled Camaro in the video. Did the officer rescue the person? Did he call for a tow truck? Or are resources in the area stretched too thin to do much?

We don’t know right now, but you can see early in the video someone is walking around outside the Camaro as the cop crosses the median and turns around. We can imagine they have plenty on their plate at the moment.

If you’re currently in one of the many areas of the US where snow is a bit of an anomaly and it’s falling from the sky, covering the roads, do yourself a favor and just stay home. Even if you have a vehicle that’s capable of making it through the mess and you have experience driving in slick conditions, you can’t control the stupid stuff other drivers might do.

Story continues

Image via The Auto Wire/YouTube

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.