Canadian Road Rage Fight Might Be More Than It Seems

Road rage is never a pretty thing to see, especially when an incident comes to blows between motorists and their passengers. However, a road rage fight in Mississauga, Ontario might have more of a backstory to explain why one Ford F-150 driver was mobbed by multiple men in the Malton neighborhood.

Video of the incident, which we’ve included, was posted to social media site X by Darshan Maharaja. He calls the contents of the footage “lawless behavior” and it sure seems to fit the definition.

In it we see a black Ford F-150 stopped near an intersection, a black Jeep Gladiator pulled in front of it and a black car pulled behind the truck, blocking it from leaving. At first, one man is roughing up the F-150 driver, but then we see another join in as they keep the pickup’s door open.

That turns into hard blows against the victim’s head and torso as onlookers seemingly do nothing to stop the attack. Finally, it seems the incident is over as the original man who was driving the Gladiator slams the Ford’s door closed and the victim rolls up the window.

But someone in a white Jeep Wrangler comes along going the opposite direction and stops to have a verbal exchange with the original attacker. Next we see even more men standing outside the victim’s pickup as he gets pummeled some more.

Before you start feeling too sorry for the F-150 driver, Maharja said he was told the road rage beating wasn’t over someone not using their turn signal or cutting someone else off. Instead, his source(s) told him this was the result of “eve teasing.”

We had to look that up and apparently it’s a term used in India for sexual harassment or sexual assault of women. A quick search online showed us it’s becoming quite the problem in parts of Canada as some men believe they can grope women in public places with zero consequences.

And that’s where we’re conflicted. While we don’t condone road rage, if someone were to “eve tease” a female loved one, we probably would want to inflict some consequences of our own. Some Canadians say the police won’t do anything about these crimes, although why isn’t entirely clear. So, we can see why some men are taking the law into their own hands.

What do you think of this case of road rage? Is it justified or should these men have called the police instead?

Lawless behaviour in Malton (Mississauga).



I am told that this was a case of eve teasing. Whatever the issue was, anyone taking the law in their hands is not good. Or is this because people have lost trust in the system?



Not sure if this was reported to @PeelPolice pic.twitter.com/zK3zg0blgP — Darshan Maharaja (@TheophanesRex) July 11, 2024

