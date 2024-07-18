'I Cannot Go To Jail': Teen Tries To Talk Bystander Into Fleeing After Crashing A BMW Into A Popeyes

Screenshot: 7 News Miami

Fast food workers at a Miami Popeyes got the surprise of their lives when a driver crashed her BMW into the front door of their restaurant on Sunday. The car reportedly plowed through a bus stop and smashed into the doors before finally stopping. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the crash, and the driver remained at the scene until police arrived, 7 News Miami reports.

As video taken after the crash shows, though, the driver wasn’t initially planning to stick around, potentially turning a reckless driving charge and an angry insurance company into something much more serious. In the immediate aftermath, one witness can be seen approaching what appears to be BMW 1 Series convertible to help the driver out. “Thank you so much. I appreciate it. So I cannot go to jail. I can’t, I can’t, I won’t last there,” she can be heard saying.

“I gotta go, I gotta go. You got a whip?” she says later, in an attempt to get the witness to help her run. He then responds, “Yeah, but damn,” followed by her saying, “Quickly, quickly. Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.”

It’s not entirely clear who or what convinced her to stay. Perhaps a quick call to her family attorney? Instructions from her Chick-Fil-A handler? Taking a minute to come to her senses and remember what her high school Individual and the Law teacher taught her? Whatever it was, she ultimately made the right choice and stuck around.

Law&Crime reports the driver was charged with careless driving and driving too fast for conditions, presumably because the road was still wet after a rain storm. She wasn’t, however, charged with driving under the influence because as a police spokesperson told Law&Crime, “The officers analyzed the female in an effort to identify signs of intoxication which were not present to include the smell of alcohol / drugs in or around the vehicle.” That said, the investigation is still ongoing and could result in additional charges in the future.

