Canoo Files for Bankruptcy, Ending Its Dream of Funky EV Vans

Canoo

Canoo, an EV startup founded in 2017, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and has ceased operations.

The downfall came after the company failed to secure funding from both the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office and "foreign sources."

Canoo managed to build a handful of electric vans for several clients, including Walmart and the USPS, over the past few years.

Canoo's dream of a lineup of snub-nosed electric trucks and vans is over. The EV startup, headquartered in Texas after a move from California in 2024, announced late last week that it has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which will see the federal appointment of a trustee who will supervise the liquidation of Canoo's assets and the payment of debts to creditors. The filing was submitted with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Delaware.

Canoo stated that it had been unable to obtain funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Program Office and that its recent discussions to acquire capital from "foreign sources" also failed. The company is ceasing operations immediately.

Canoo

Founded in 2017, Canoo burst onto the scene in 2019 when it revealed the Lifestyle Vehicle, a seven-seat passenger van with a cute, bubbly look that Canoo planned to offer via a subscription service in 2021. By then, however, Canoo had pivoted to commercial vehicles, unveiling the boxy MPDV in 2020 that it promised would arrive by 2022. Canoo also showed off a cab-forward pickup truck in 2021, featuring an expandable six-to-eight-foot bed and up to 600 horsepower. Production was supposed to start in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Lifestyle Vehicle, MPDV, and pickup never materialized, Canoo made it further than many EV startups. The brand eventually settled its focus entirely on the LDV, or Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, a commercial van version of the Lifestyle Vehicle. Canoo attracted interest from some big names. In 2020, Hyundai Motor Group announced it was partnering with Canoo to use its "skateboard" style for future EVs, although the plans never came to fruition.

Story continues

Canoo

In 2022, NASA chose Canoo to supply the Lifestyle Vehicle as crew transportation for its Artemis program, and Walmart also entered an agreement to buy 4500 LDVs. While Canoo never built that many vehicles, Walmart-branded LDVs were eventually spotted testing on public roads. Canoo also snagged a contract from the U.S. Army in 2022, outfitting one of its pickup trucks as the Light Tactical Vehicle and sending it to the military for testing.

Two more contracts with fleet rental companies followed—Zeeba in Los Angeles and Kingbee in Utah—before Canoo announced in 2024 that the United States Postal Service had ordered six right-hand-drive LDVs. At the time, Canoo said the vans were in service in Atlanta, but it's unclear how many actually made it there. The handful of Canoo vehicles built over the past few years were likely closer to pre-production prototypes than final production vehicles. Unfortunately, those test vehicles will remain the only Canoos to ever grace American roads.

You Might Also Like