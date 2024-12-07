Which Car Brands Will Get the Most Attention in Stellantis Shakeup?

Maserati

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann was in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and in Modena, Italy, visiting Maserati (pictured above) this week, in the wake of CEO Carlos Tavares’ resignation.

He also met with Stellantis dealers, trying to mend a strained relationship and ease concerns about the company’s future.

But corporate town halls and glad-handing can’t fix the latest numbers: Vehicle sales in the US were down considerably for every Stellantis brand—except one—through November.

With the sudden departure of embattled CEO Carlos Tavares, it might appear that Stellantis is free falling into the financial abyss, with a number of its automotive brands facing a questionable future.

But of the 14 global brands that came together to form Stellantis in 2021, there’s one that got more attention than the others in the immediate fallout from Tavares’ resignation on December 1: Maserati.

Yes, Italy’s Trident brand based in Modena—which dates to 1926 and became part of the Fiat Group in 2005—was visited on Dec. 4, just a few days after Tavares’ departure, by Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, where he shook hands with employees and met with the brand leadership and motorsports team.

Elkann is the grandson of Gianni Agnelli, who was Fiat’s principal shareholder until his death in 2003.

We don’t know exactly what was said in those meetings, but a press release declaring “Stellantis Chairman John Elkann Meets Maserati’s People” suggests he was there to calm employee concerns about the future of both Maserati and its parent company.

“Our industry is going through hard times,” Elkann said in the post-visit press release. “I firmly believe that in these situations it is necessary to remain united, and I therefore decided to be there for our people and to visit Maserati's historic headquarters in Modena today.”

Elkann Didn’t Just Visit Modena

That press release had another meaningful news nugget: Elkann had been in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the North American headquarters for Stellantis, on Monday, Dec. 2, as Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge employees were learning that their CEO was out of a job.

There was no press release about Elkann’s visit to Auburn Hills or meeting with employees or management or what was said there, which potentially leaves the 52,000 US workers wondering about their jobs and the stability of the brands they serve.

This may have just been a case of brand communication teams within Stellantis not (ironically) communicating with each other, but recent cost cutting has already eliminated about 4,000 Stellantis jobs in Detroit; Toledo, Ohio; and Warren, Michigan.

Maserati

It’s tumultuous times like these when effective and well-planned communication is more important than ever, both within a company and externally.

So, what did Elkann—who is leading a committee to find a new Stellantis CEO by mid-2025—do in Auburn Hills on that first day after Tavares lost his $39 million job?

He held two town halls on Monday with Stellantis leadership and also identified the eight committee members who will help find a new CEO, a Stellantis spokesperson told Autoweek.

While in Auburn Hills, Elkann set the framework for the company going forward, and he met with the US Stellantis National Dealer Council, whose members have struggled through falling vehicle sales.

Council President Kevin Farrish issued a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 3, saying that council’s relationship with Stellantis has been strained, but that the meeting with Elkann was productive and the dealer body is eager to move forward.

Stellantis Dealer Relationship ‘Has Been Strained’

Farrish also praised Antonio Filosa, who was recently appointed chief operating officer for Stellantis North America and is serving as Jeep brand CEO. Filosa is also one of the eight members on the CEO search committee, making him a candidate for the job.

“The transparent communication from Mr. Elkann has reinforced our confidence that he and the board will select a permanent CEO capable of navigating these industry shifts profitably while also committing to long-term strategies,” Farrish said in a press release.

“These strategies should deliver greater value to Stellantis stakeholders, employees, and, ultimately, customers through the ongoing strengthening of our iconic brands.”

Ah, the brands—how can the topic be ignored when talking about Stellantis and its complicated future?

Yes, Maserati is a brand within Stellantis. But while the 13 other brands are part of regional divisions, Maserati is the only one standing alone as a separate business unit, perhaps positioning Maserati to be spun off as its own company. Maybe that’s another reason Elkann wanted to calm the troops in Modena.

Maserati has some interesting vehicles in the pipeline, but its sales volume is extremely low—about 27,000 vehicles globally last year. Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo, another Italian brand within Stellantis trying to find its way, sold 68,000 cars last year. For context, Porsche sold more than 320,000 sports cars last year.

The latest report on new vehicle shipments from Stellantis plants globally sheds some light on the automaker’s dire situation.

In the third quarter, vehicle shipments in North America fell 36% to 299,000 vehicles compared to the same period last year, Stellantis says. Globally, the automaker shipped 1.1 million vehicles in the third quarter, down 20% from the previous year.

For the same quarter, those shipments fell 30% in China, India, and Asia Pacific, 26% in the Middle East and Africa, and 17% in Europe. The only bright spot was South America, where Stellantis shipments climbed 14% in Q3 to 259,000 vehicles.

Meanwhile, Maserati’s figures were the worst: down 60% to a mere 2,100 vehicles.

Vehicle Sales Are Up in US—But Not for Stellantis Brands

Looking more closely at North American sales, it becomes clear why dealers are edgy.

Through November of this year, Stellantis brands sold 1.2 million vehicles in the US, down 14.8% from the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, General Motors and Ford were up 3.1% and 4.7%, respectively, while the industry collectively grew US sales 2.5% through November.

Vehicle sales in the US were down for every Stellantis brand—except one—through November. Ram sales fell 20% compared with last year, while Maserati deliveries plummeted 34%.

The vehicle portfolios for Dodge and Chrysler have been trimmed back dramatically, but Dodge faced the bigger hit in US sales through November, down 27%.

Dodge may have hoped the new Hornet midsize crossover would catch on, but it’s barely moving: 18,831 sales through November. Meanwhile, the rival Toyota RAV4 found its way to 431,000 US driveways in the same period in the industry’s hottest segment.

As for the one Stellantis brand posting a US sales gain through November, it’s Fiat, with 1,299 deliveries, mostly of the Fiat 500 subcompact.

Numbers like these make it awfully hard for the North American operations to remain a profit center for Stellantis—and at least partially explain why the company is shopping for a new CEO.

