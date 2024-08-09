Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Carjacked Honda Pilot Gets Pitted Into The Woods

When the call comes from St Francis County Sheriff’s Office for help stopping a carjacker fleeing in a stolen Honda Pilot, Arkansas State Police come to the rescue. One trooper in the area responds to assist and turn the tide.

Watch a fleeing Honda Civic roast an Arkansas trooper.

By the time the trooper catches up to the Honda, it looks worse for wear. The back window is gone, it looks like part of the front fascia/bumper is flapping in the wind after the rest was torn off, and it’s apparent St Francis County deputies already took a pound of flesh.

Now it’s ASP’s turn to bring the chase to a close. That’s one of the things the law enforcement agency does so very well. It’s always a pleasure to watch troopers at work as suspects keep thinking they can outmaneuver them.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this carjacker, creativity isn’t exactly his forte. He weaves through what little traffic there is, at one point going onto the right shoulder to get around two commercial trucks that are side by side. But that’s about the extent of the fanciness when it comes to the suspect’s driving skills.

Maybe he’s already tired from fighting with deputies, but as the trooper closes in and sets up to do a PIT maneuver, the carjacker just stays in the same lane like everything’s cool. Does the guy have no idea what’s coming? Has he just resigned himself to that fate? If so, why doesn’t he just pull over?

There’s so much about this guy’s behavior that doesn’t make sense. But we also don’t understand why people do carjackings instead of working hard at something legitimate.

For all his work, the carjacker not only doesn’t get away with the Honda Pilot, which gets trashed, he’s pitted into the woods, flees through the woods and is found hiding in a barn. About the only thing he got out of the ordeal was three square meals and a warm, dry place to sleep… in jail.

Image via Police Pursuits/YouTube

Follow The Auto Wire on Google News.

Join our Newsletter, subscribe to our YouTube page, and follow us on Facebook.